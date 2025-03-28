Potton Tennis Club’s enjoy a success winter season

Anyone for tennis?

Potton Tennis Club has had a fantastic winter season, and there's plenty to celebrate as the club looks ahead to summer and beyond.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Men’s A team achieving impressive success, the club’s thriving atmosphere offers a warm invitation for new members to join the community.

The Men’s A team has been the star of the winter, dominating Division One of the Bedfordshire County Winter League. With 5 wins out of 6, they triumphed over teams from Riverside, Club Towers, Flitwick, Ampthill, Woburn, and Ampthill Great Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This outstanding performance has earned the team a well-deserved promotion to the Premier League for next season, marking a milestone achievement for the club.

In addition to the Men’s A team, Potton Tennis Club boasts other men's teams and a mixed team that have all delivered strong performances over the winter. While the club was unable to field a Ladies' team this season due to a few unfortunate injuries, we’re excited to announce plans to put forward a Ladies' team for the summer. As we build momentum for the warmer months, we are particularly looking for new female members to join our growing club.

For those interested in experiencing the club firsthand, we offer club taster sessions every Tuesday evening at our courts on Mill Lane. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet fellow tennis enthusiasts, enjoy a game, and learn more about how you can get involved.

The success of our Men’s A team has ignited a wave of enthusiasm within the club, and we are hopeful that this will translate into an equally successful summer season. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the sport, Potton Tennis Club provides a welcoming and supportive environment for players of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look forward to seeing many new faces on the courts this summer. If you're interested in joining, don’t hesitate to come along to our Tuesday taster sessions – we’d love to have you as part of our thriving tennis community!

See Facebook : www.facebook.com/pottontennisclub or the website: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/pottontennisclub for more info.