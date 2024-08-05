POTTON UNITED 1 WHITE ENSIGN 3

Potton made an early exit from the Emirates FA Cup after taking an early lead but then conceding three goals.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potton attacked early on and Reece Crowter saw his shot saved. White Ensign made a quick break but were caught offside. Potton took the lead in the 11th minute when Crowter played the ball through to Christopher Mananga who calmy slotted it past the keeper. Crowter made a good run before shooting wide.

At the other end Weir shot over the bar from close range. Ryan Lamond won the ball in mid field and advanced before shooting wide. In the 28th minute the ball looked as though it was going out of play nut hit the corner flag to stay in and from the resulting centre Wilson headed home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devereux saw his shot blocked by Jack Thomas and after Potton lost possession Bradshaw fired over the bar, Potton finished the half strongly with Linus Kusi making a strong before shooting wide, a free kick from Amroo was easily collected by the keeper and a free kick from Tyler Morgan was blocked by the defensive wall. HT 1-1

At the start of the second half White Ensign attacked strongly with Weir seeing his shot well saved by James Hoskins, then his shot being deflected for a corner and Wilson headed over from the corner. Lamond made a run down the right and his cross was netted by Manangea only to be ruled offside.

In the 60th minute a good Potton passing movement ended with Crowter’s shot being blocked. In the 66th minute White Ensign took the lead when a shot from Devereux was diverted into the goal by a Potton defenders outstretched leg. Soon afterwards Potton had an appeal for a penalty for handball turned down by the referee.

Evans forced Hoskins into a good save before Thomas shot into the side netting from close range. In the 90th minute White Ensign played a through ball to Wilson who slotted home past Hoskins. The referee played 9 minutes of added time but no other chances were created. FT 1-3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potton United: James Hoskins, Tyler Morgan (Nigel Chikamba), Linus Kusi, Josh Brown, Dan Lappett (Jaiden Fitzpatrick), Jack Thomas, Ryan Lamond, Melanijus Butkus (Kai Scarlett), Christopher Mananga, Jesse Amroo (Charlie Clarke), Reece Crowter (Raheem Kamara)