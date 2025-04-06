Potton United are beaten by champions Milton Keynes Irish

Potton United lost 3-0 to champions Milton Keynes Irish

Potton formed a guard of honour as Champions Milton Keynes Irish came onto the pitch and then proceeded to gift them the first two goals through some poor defending.

Although Potton could not be faulted for lack of effort Irish controlled the game and Potton did not look like scoring.

Guess tried an early long shot that went all along the ground and was easily saved by Jack Galatis.Robbie Sutherland, in trying to play the ball out lost possession and Smith shot wide. Galatis then saved a shot from Smith before in a rare Potton attack Christos Pedrithes saw his shot blocked. In the 19th minute Irish took the lead when Osei-Addo collected the ball on the left side, evaded two weak tackles and shot inside the post. Pedrithes had a shot that was high and wide and just before the half time whistle a good pass found Shepherd who shot wide.

At the start of the second half a corner from Irish hit the post and then Wright headed over from a Hunt free kick. A through ball from Emmanuel Gbejuade was saved by the feet of the keeper. Guess made a quick breakaway before passing to Meadows who saw his shot saved. Potton were trying to play the ball out from the back and it was intercepted by Meadows who shot wide.

A brief spell of attacking by Potton saw both Alfie Turner and Gbejuade both shoot high.In the 80th minute Irish increased their lead when some poor defending allowed Meadows to collect the ball and shoot past Galatis. In the 87th minute a though ball found Brito in the clear and he chipped over Galatis for goal number three. The referee played three minutes of added time before blowing the final whistle.

The match was played in good spirits with no really bad tackles and no cards being shown throughout the match. Although Potton did try to play neat football at times Irish prove too strong and worthy League Champions.

Team: Sam Galatis, Lil Francisco, Alfie Turner, (Jesse Armoo), Josh Brown (Jack Young), Robbie Sutherland, Mike Evans, Reece Crowter (Nikolay Rusev), Peter Murphy, Emmanuel Gbejuade, Christos Pedrithes, Brandon Jessop (Samuel Parker)

Next Saturday 12 April Potton are at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamo in the last League Match of the season KO 3.00pm.