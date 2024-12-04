Potton United beat Wellinborough Whitworth after shoot-out thriller

Potton United progressed in the cup after an 11-10 penalty shoot-out win.

Manager Gary Jackson had to make at least 4 changes due to players being cup tied, illness, injuries or unavailability.

Whitworth were forced into a first minute substitute when Clarke had to go off with a head injury. Potton pressed from the start and Mike Evans headed over from a corner. In the 15th minute Potton took the lead when a long ball from a free kick found Butler and his shot went just inside the post. Both sides were trying to play football and from a long throw in Emmanuel Gbejuade

hit the post. Alfie Turner made a good run and saw his shot blocked. In the 41st minute Potton increased their lead when Butler passed to Gbejuade who made no mistake. Whitworth forced their way back two minutes later when Gyedu made a run down the left and cut the ball back to Garside who scored. Just before half time a free kick from Matewe went just wide. HT 2-1

In the 51st minute Newell-Hollely was allowed to run at the Potton defence and he scored with a low shot. Players from both sides seemed to get caught in offside positions which did affect the flow of the game. Butler hit the side netting and in a quick Potton breakaway Butler passed to Eddie Connolly to shoot into the net to restore Potton’s lead. A Butler cross went over the bar and a centre from Harry Forde was headed wide by Connolly. Turner had a good run but shot wide. In the 80th minute Whitworth equalised when Heycock headed home from close range following a corner. Play continued to be end to end with both keepers making a good save. FT 3-3

So to penalties. Potton missed their fourth and Whitworths missed their fifth and twelfth to see Potton progress 11-10 on penalties. The good quality of the penalties from both sides was unbelievable.

This match provided good entertaining football and played in the right spirit by both sides in a match well controlled by an excellent referee.

This season this was the fourth cup match that has been level after 90 minutes and Potton have won through on penalties. In the next round of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy Potton have been drawn away to Tring Athletic in the Quarter Finals.

On Saturday 7 December Potton are at home to FC Romania in the League and then on Tuesday 10 December travel to St Neots Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.