Potton United crumble in closing stages against Harpenden Town

Tired legs caught up with Potton United against Harpenden Town.

For the neutral Harpenden Town v Potton United proved an entertaining football match with Potton in contention until the 75th minute.

It wax then that tired legs began to tell for Potton after playing the FA Vase match on Sunday, with a 5-2 defeat following.

Early on Jack Moriarty was in the clear but shot straight at the keeper. Then former Potton player Danny Webb missed a chance from 10 yards out following a cross from Silford. Freddie Moriarty saw his shot saved at full length by the keeper.

Play continued to go back and forth with Reece Crowter putting in a weak shot and at the other end Webb saw his shot go just wide of the post.A clearance from Sam Galatis went clear of the Harpenden defence and Eddie Connolly coolly slotted home to give Potton the lead.

Harpenden were awarded a penalty and Galatis saved Webb’s kick. In the 30th minute Harpenden were awarded a corner and from this Jones headed home from close range. Potton then had a period of being on the attack with Jack Moriaryt forcing a good save from the keeper after Crowter’s dangerous cross and then the keeper saving at full length from Crowter’s free kick.

Play flowed back to the other end with Galatis saving at the feet of Webb and then saved a long shot from Spaul. Harpenden were proving fast on the break but Potton had defended well. The half finished with a 25 yard shot from Crowter being saved and Jack Moriary shooting wide after a good run by Crowter.

At the start of the second half Silford made a good run with Galatis saving his shot. In the 49th minute Potton took the lead with Devonte Simms scoring with Harpenden appealing for handball. Connolly made a good run before he was fouled and from the resulting free kick Ryan Lamond’s effort went across the goal. In the 58th minute Harpenden equalised following a corner which rebounded from the cross bar for Spaul to head home from close range. Freddie Moriarty played the ball through to Matt Gilbert who shot narrowly wide of the post.

Galatis saved with his feet a shot from Jones and at the other end Harpenden cleared off the goal line.Harpenden were starting to dominate play with Silford making a run down the left and his dangerous cross came to nothing. In the 76th minute Harpenden took the lead when Jones turned just outside the penalty are and scored with a cracking shot that gave Galatis no chance of saving. Smith had a free kick that went just over the bar. In the 84th minute Harpenden increased their lead when again Jones scored with a cracking shot to complete his hat-trick. Towards the end Harley Fonti forced a full length save from the keeper. In the 2nd minute of added time a ball was played over the top of a tire Potton defence for Joyce to run onto and lob the ball over Galatis into the net for goal number five.

This was a tremendous effort by Potton who did not deserve to lose by such a margin—but two magnificent goals determined the match

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Matt Gilbert, Mamadou Diallo, Cameron Watson, Ben Holmes, Reece Crowter, Devonte Simms (Harley Fonti), Freddie Moriarty, Jack Moriarty (Eri Akintimehin), Eddie Connolly (Christos Pedrithos)

This still leaves Potton searching for their first point but there were more encouraging signs in the first 75 minutes of this match. On Saturday we visit Kempston Rovers in the League and on Saturday 9 September we entertain Crawley Green in the League.