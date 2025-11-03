Potton United hammered by Harpenden Town

Potton United suffered a heavy home defeat at the weekend

A very disappointing display after the spirited display against Arlesey Town saw Potton drubbed 6-1 at home to Harpenden Town.

Potton were forced to make two changes with Josh Brown and Mikey Tierney out with injury.

Heald sent in a dangerous centre that Sam Galatis did well to hold. Early play tended to be scrappy but Reece Crowter did send in a good cross for Cole Butler to head narrowly wide. Harpenden played a through ball to Jones whose shot was just over the bar when everyone in the stand thought it had gone into the net.

In the 22nd minute Harvey Vegh fouled Salami just inside the penalty area and former Potton player Danny Webb coolly slotted home to give Harpenden the lead. Jack Thomas did manage to block an effort from Jones and from the corner Jones fired over the bar. Crowter passed to Alemanji Mbunya who beat his last defender but failed to get his shot away. In the 33rd minute Harpenden increased their lead through Hilaire.

Cole Butler passed to Eddie Connolly who fired over the bar.Hilaire saw his shot deflected for a corner by Matt Gilbert. Potton were now starting to come more into the match and a shot from Connolly was saved by the keeper. A Potton attack broke down and the ball quickly finished at the other end with Webb shooting over. Jones was unchallenged as he ran through but shot wide.

In the 43rd minute Potton did pull one back when Mbunya beat the defender before passing to Crowter who netted from close range.Just before the half time whistle Butler sent a dangerous centre across the goal but no one was on hand to convert.

Early play in the second half favoured Harpenden with Codling shooting over the bar. In the 51st minute Harpenden increased their lead after Galatis had made a great save but Jones following up scored from close range.In the 60th minute a 20 yard shot from Clements found the top corner of the net giving Galatis no chance of saving. Harpenden had another breakaway that finished with Hilaire shooting without being challenged.

In the 63rd minute Potton lost possession and the ball was played to Webb who scored goal number five.Adewumi Aladetimi made a good run before passing to Butler who saw the keeper save his fierce shot with his feet. In the 76th minute a through ball found Webb who scored goal number six to complete the scoring.

Kelly shot over the bar and after both sides had made substitutions Adewumi Aladetimi made a run before shooting wide, then made another run but failed to get his shot in. Ryan Lamond saw his free kick blocked before Jack Moriarty tried a long shot that went over the bar. Potton had defended a Harpenden attack before the ball fell to Webb and with an open goal to aim at his shot rebounded to safety from the cross bar.