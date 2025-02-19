Potton United knocked out of Gladwish Challenge Trophy after defeat at Tring.

Potton United exited the cup after defeat at Tring.

Potton went out at the quarter-final stage of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy losing 4-2 to a Tring side that had been undefeated since the middle of December.

On a muddy and difficult pitch both teams tried to play football and it was Tring who led at half-time with goals from Osborne in the 11th minute and Deer in the Deer. Potton had at lease three good chances and did not take them.

After the interval Tring added a further two goals from Hercules with in the 54th and 67th minutes. Jordan Brown replied for Potton with two goals in the 60th and second minute of added time.

Potton’s next match is not until Saturday 1 March when we are at home to FC Romania and hopefully the Management Team will have more players available for selection.