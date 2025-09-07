Potton United move off bottom spot after win over Crawley Green
It was a game of stopping and starting but Potton welcomed the three points.
Potton welcomed back Cole Butler, on loan from Hitchin Town and introduced new signing Blue Joy.
Early on Freddie Moriarty lobbed the ball over the keeper but it was cleared by a defender.A shot from Willett was blocked by a Potton defender. Potton attacked and a centre from Ryan Lamond was saved by the keeper. Potton won a corner and from this Ben Holmes headed over when well placed. Play continued to be a bit scrappy and Crawley had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. Just before half-time Blunden headed wide and a free kick from Hayden went wide. The first half was fairly uneventful.
Immediately after the interval McManus was left unmarked and he headed wide following a free kick. Butler’s shot was blocked by McKenzie for a corner and then Butler saw his fierce shot deflected for a corner. Reece Crowter fired over the cross bar before Potton took the lead in the 52nd minute. A good passing movement by Potton ended with Freddie Moriarty feeding the ball to Devonte Simms who scored from close range. Twice Holmes headed over when well placed –the first from a free kick and the second time from a corner. Crawley were fighting for an equaliser and a last minute tackle from Holmes stopped them at the expense of a corner. Crawley were awarded a free kick and Barker’s downward header was well saved by Sam Galatis just inside the post. In the 86th minute Freddie Moriarty was chasing a ball and pulled up sharply with a torn muscle/ligament and now looks as though he will miss a few matches. In added time Adeyileka’s shot was heading for the top corner and somehow Galatis got to it to push the ball for a corner. After 8 minutes of added time the final whistle came much to Potton’s relief. A much better footballing display by both teams in the second half.
Potton United: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Matt Gilbert, Harvey Vegh, Ben Holmes, Blue Joy, Cole Butler (Eddie Connolly), Devonte Simms, Freddie Moriarty (Cameron Watson), Jack Moriarty (Spencer O’Leary), Reece Crowter (Alex Georgiou)
Next up is home to Deeping Rangers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday 9 September and then home to Kings Langley in the League on Saturday 13 September