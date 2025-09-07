Potton United move off bottom spot after win over Crawley Green

Potton moved off the bottom of the league table with a 1-0 win over Crawley Green.

Early on Freddie Moriarty lobbed the ball over the keeper but it was cleared by a defender.A shot from Willett was blocked by a Potton defender. Potton attacked and a centre from Ryan Lamond was saved by the keeper. Potton won a corner and from this Ben Holmes headed over when well placed. Play continued to be a bit scrappy and Crawley had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. Just before half-time Blunden headed wide and a free kick from Hayden went wide. The first half was fairly uneventful.

Immediately after the interval McManus was left unmarked and he headed wide following a free kick. Butler’s shot was blocked by McKenzie for a corner and then Butler saw his fierce shot deflected for a corner. Reece Crowter fired over the cross bar before Potton took the lead in the 52nd minute. A good passing movement by Potton ended with Freddie Moriarty feeding the ball to Devonte Simms who scored from close range. Twice Holmes headed over when well placed –the first from a free kick and the second time from a corner. Crawley were fighting for an equaliser and a last minute tackle from Holmes stopped them at the expense of a corner. Crawley were awarded a free kick and Barker’s downward header was well saved by Sam Galatis just inside the post. In the 86th minute Freddie Moriarty was chasing a ball and pulled up sharply with a torn muscle/ligament and now looks as though he will miss a few matches. In added time Adeyileka’s shot was heading for the top corner and somehow Galatis got to it to push the ball for a corner. After 8 minutes of added time the final whistle came much to Potton’s relief. A much better footballing display by both teams in the second half.