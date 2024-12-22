Potton United pick up a point at Baldock Town

Potton United battled to an away point at the weekend.

For this visit to Baldock Potton once again had a depleted squad. In the end a point for each side was a fair result in a very poor game of football, with a strong cross wind not helping.

Baldock took an early lead when a centre was allowed to be headed back across the goal for Devine to score from close range. Two minutes later Potton were level when the keeper was caught in no man’s land and Eddie Connolly lofted his shot from 25 yards over the keepers into the empty net. Potton then had a spell of giving the ball away allowing Baldock to get on top.

Clarke had a centre go across the goal and Lynch also centre but they came to nothing. Dollimore shot over the bar when well placed. Potton retaliated with Cole Butler making a good run but his shot was well wide. At the other end Devine was also well wide with his shot. Just before the half-time whistle Harry Forde made a good run down the left but his centre came to nothing.

Baldock started the second half on top with James Hoskins saving from Lynch and in a quick breakaway he saved from Devine. Devine had a shot saved and then Furness was wide with his shot. Potton retaliated with Butler making a good run before passing to Connolly who saw his shot saved by the keeper. Jack Thomas saw his shot deflected only to be saved by the keeper.

Baldock thought they had a good shout for a penalty turned down by the referee. Following a Baldock corner somehow Potton managed to keep it out with Hoskins pushing one effort on to the cross bar and a defender blocking the next effort. Connolly had a shot that the keeper fumbled before saving.