Potton United progress in Gladwish Challenge Trophy

Potton United enjoyed a convincing win to progress in the cup.

Potton made progress to the next round of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy beating Sarratt, who are currently top of Division Two, 6-1.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Potton dominated the first half the scores were level at 1-1 and it looked as though this was going to be a repeat of previous matches but five goals to Potton in the second half turned this into a well deserved win.

Potton started brightly and in the 7th minute after Reece Crowter had made a good run the ball fell to Josh Brown whose shot from 25 yards gave the keeper no chance of stopping. This paved the way for Potton to continually attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Connolly passed to Taylor Rhiney who shot wide and the Connolly shot over the bar. Crowter saw his shot blocked with the ball falling to Brown who shot over the bar.Potton were playing some nice controlled passing football with Connolly seeing his shot saved by the keeper and Freddie Moriarty passed to Connolly who shot just over the bar. In a rare Sarratt attack Ben Holmes made a last ditch tackle to prevent a shot. Crowter had a weak shot saved and then Freddie Moriarty saw his shot saved.

Sarratt were coming more into the match in the final few minutes of the first half with a centre from Evans being held just under the cross bar by Sam Galatis. In the 43rd minute Sarratt were awarded a corner and from this their tall central defender Wiltshire headed home to equalise.

Were Potton going to regret not making their dominance in the first half pay? The answer came in the 51st minute when a long ball found Jack Moriarty who scored goal number two. The goals then came very quickly with Crowter passed to Rhiney who scored whilst he was on the ground in the 58th minute. Evans hit the side net for Sarratt. In the 61st minute Matt Gilbert scored direct from a corner for goal number four.

Following another Gilbert corner Rhiney saw his shot blocked but it rebounded to Freddie Moriarty who headed home from close range. Both sides then made a number of substitutions which affected the flow of the game. Rhiney volley over before at the other end Sonny Gardner defended well in a rare Sarratt breakaway. Brooks headed over before in the 83rd minute Ryan Lamond was played through and he scored the sixth goal low down just inside the post. Kurtis Alleyne turned and saw the keeper save his shot. Beckford was wide with his shot and Sam Galatis saved from Joof.