Potton United slip to defeat at home to Baldock Town

Potton United were beaten in midweek on a disappointing night.

It was another disappointing result for Potton United after a 2-1 home defeat to Baldock Town.

Potton opened the first half by giving the ball away early on but Adewumi Aladatemi saw his shot saved by the keeper. In the 6th minute Monaghan was allowed to run with the ball and he saw his shot well saved by Sam Galatis only for the ball rebound to Monaghan to open the scoring from close range. Monaghan then saw a shot deflected for a corner.

Potton came more into the match with Cameron Watson heading over from a corner and then Aladatemi made a good run before forcing a corner. A good move between Aladatemi and Matt Gilbert ended with Gilbert’s cross being headed over by Freddie Moriarty. Gilbert then crossed and no one was on hand to convert.Similarly at the other end Watkins centred with no one on hand to score. In the 36th minute the ball fell to Cameron Watson on the corner of the penalty area and his cross come shot went over the keepers head into the net for the equaliser.

Before half time Jack Moriarty made a good run and passed to Gilbert whose shot was blocked for a corner. Nkrumah made a good run but saw his shot go wide of the post.

Early in the second half Baldock were awarded a penalty when one of their players was tripped in the penalty area but Monoghan’s kick went way over the cross bar and finished up on the cricket square. Potton were on the attack but gave the ball away again and Fois-Fazakaly shot wide.

Reece Crowter forced a corner and Freddie Moriarty shot straight at the keeper. Potton had another scare when a Baldock effort was cleared off the line. Crowter delayed his shot and eventually his shot was blocked. Monoghan was wide with his effort but in the 78th minute a free kick from outside the penalty area found Thomas who scored from close in. Eddie Connolly made a run but finished shooting tamely and just before the final whistle Fois-Fazarkly shot over the bar.

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Eri Akintimehin (Ryan Lamont), Matt Gilbert, Sonny Gardner (Devonte Simms), Ben Holmes, Cameron Watson, Reece Crowter (Eddie Connolly), Josh Brown (Harvey Vegh), Freddie Moriarty (Kurtis Alleyne), Jack Moriarty, Adewumi Aladatemi

Next up is a visit to Colney Heath on Saturday 4 October in the League KO 3.00pm.