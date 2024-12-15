Potton United take a point from trip to Wormley Rovers

Jack Thomas scored an injury-time equaliser.

A depleted Potton United took a point from a 1-1 draw at Wormley Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potton manager Gary Jackson was only able to name two fit players on the bench.

In a match that was evenly contested, a draw was a fair result although both teams had difficulty in controlling the ball on a bumpy and sticky pitch with neither being able to make the final pass tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Connolly tried an early shot that was saved by the keeper and Jordan Brown shot over the bar.

Wormley retaliated with Naha dribbling before passing to Clark who saw his shot saved by Jack Galatis, Then Desa made a run before shooting to Galatis save.

Jack Thomas had a free kick deflected for a corner before Connolly saw the keeper save his shot. Naha made a good run but saw his final shot blocked, and just before half-time Mickey Shuttlewood headed over following a corner.

In the 62nd minute Wormley took the lead when they were awarded a corner and from the in swinging corner a Wormley player bundled the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potton fought back and a fierce shot from Josh Brown from 25 yards saw the Wormley keeper make an excellent full length save pushing the ball over the bar.

Butler played the ball to Josh Brown who saw his effort blocked. Clark was played through but Galatis saved his shot then Josh Brown passed to Shuttlewood who shot straight at the keeper.

The ball was then played back to the Wormley keeper who missed his kick to see the ball roll close to the goal line, but the assistant referee had not followed the ball and so the referee waved play on.

Butler had a shot deflected for a corner and Connolly centred across the goal but it eluded everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in the second minute of added time Butler was cynically fouled by Mosanya who was shown a yellow card. From the resulting free kick Butler put the ball into the penalty area and Thomas got the finishing touch to equalise.

The referee played a further 10 minutes of added time and the closest Potton came to scoring was when a shot from Emmanuel Gbejuade was deflected onto the top of the net.

Sixth-placed Potton will next go to Baldock Town on Saturday.