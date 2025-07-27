Potton United well beaten by Tring Athletic on opening day of the season

Potton United were well-beaten on the opening day of the season at home to Tring Athletic

Potton United lost 5-1 against a strong Tring Athletic side who had finished in the play-off places last season and had retained 9 of their squad from last season and adding four more players.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potton on the other hand started with 5 players from last and introduced 6 new players—they also had 2 retained and 3 new on the bench.

An early through ball found Shepherd whose shot went just wide of the Potton’s post.A long shot from M Hercules was well saved by Sam Galatis. Potton were defending well but it was not until the 27th minute that Tring took the lead when a cross from Daffern was put in the net by Hearn. Tring continued to attack with F Hercules heading well wide and Argent shooting wide. A good passing movement by Potton saw Jamie Box passing to Josh Adeyileks whose centre was held by the keeper. Eddie Connolly shot over the bar and M Hercules shot wide of the post just before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Tring had majority of the ball with their quick passing game Potton had defended well and needed to do so in the second half. Tring had a goalmouth scramble before M Hercules hit the post and the ball rebounded to safety. In the 56th minute Deer was fouled just outside the area and his free kick beat the two man wall and went inside the near post to extend Tring’s lead.Potton did have a good attacking move that finished with Reece Crowter seeing his shot saved by the keeper. In the 67th minute Josh Adeyileks miskicked his clearance that fell to M Hercules who volleyed into the net. Potton fought back with Nikolay Rusev seeing his shot saved and Crowter seeing his shot blocked. Ben Holmes had a header saved before Crowter saw his centre diverted into the net by a defender in the 82nd minute to give Potton some hope.However this was short lived when three minutes later Shepherd shot from just outside the penalty are and it went in off the post in the 85th minute. Three minutes late Tring were awarded a penalty from which M Hercules made no mistake. FT 1-5

Potton United:Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Matt Gilbert, Josh Brown (Harvey Vegh), Cameron Watson, Ben Holmes, Eddie Connolly, Mamadou Diallo, Jamie Box (Nikolay Rusev), Christos Pedrithes (Peter Murphy), Josh Adeyileks (Reece Crowter)

Next up we are away to Dunstable Town in the League on Tuesday 29 July and then away to near neighbours Eynesbury Town in the Extra Preliminary Qualify Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 2 August.