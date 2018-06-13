Potton win Butcher Shield thriller on final ball

Potton Town won the Butcher Shield with a dramatic last ball win over Southill Park on Wednesday evening.

Park had struggled early on, reduced to 32-3 as James Howlett (3-33) decimated the top order.

However, Hani Thiarra then hammered an unbeaten 69 from 38 balls with five fours and four sixes to lead them to 143-4, supported by George Darlow’s 36 from 20 balls.

Potton’s reply also started badly, Ben Welch and James Worboys both out for ducks to Sajjad Hussain (2-17).

Sean Stevens also went, leaving them 13-3, but Thomas Smart (44) and Kelvin MacFarlane put on 86 for the fourth wicket.

Once Smart fell, MacFarlane joined forces with Howlett (26no) to get his side close.

A thrilling last over saw MacFarlane play out three dot balls before hitting two sixes and a four to lead his side to 145-4 and finish on 52 not out.

Howlett was adjudged man of the match by the two umpires, Gerry Ingham and John Miller.

The presentations were made by Gordon Butcher’s grandson, Adam Hutchinson, while John Gurney thanked Ickwell CC for hosting the game, plus the scorers, umpires and Paul Welch, Ickwell’s groundsman.

The win completed a good few days for Potton who also beat Elstow by 31 runs in the Senior Shield on Friday night.

Town reached 125-8 from 16 overs thanks to a rapid 66 from opener Stevens and Worboys’ knock of 35 from 21 balls.

In reply, Elstow were restricted to 94-4, Stevens completing a fine game with 1-25, while Stephen Williams took 1-15 as the other two wickets fell to run-outs by Howlett and Williams.

Potton Town ( 125 for 8 off 16 overs) beat Elstow (94 for 4 off 16) by 31 runs