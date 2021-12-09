Biggleswade overcome toughest test to remain top of table

Action from Biggleswade's victory over Northampton BBOBs.

League leaders Biggleswade firsts travelled to Northampton BBOBs on Saturday for what proved to be their toughest test of the season so far.

BBOBS were big and strong but Biggy refused to be intimidated.

Intent on making an early statement, Biggleswade passed the ball wide away from contact into the hands of Richard Sinclair who beat his opposite number on the wing and then kicked the length of the field but was unable to gather his own kick.

After a rolling maul, which saw Biggleswade move from their own 22 metre line up to the home team’s 22, Elliott Tunstall opened the scoring with a penalty.

The next 10 minutes saw Biggleswade pushed back deep into their own half, defending continuous attacks.

Even after a yellow card meant Biggy dropping to 14 men, the home team couldn't breach their defence.

A try-saving tackle by Jakub Grabowski holding up the ball allowed Biggy to clear with a 22 drop out.

Back up to 15, Biggy camped on the BBOB 5 metre line and were rewarded with a pick and drive try scored by Jake Devereux near the posts, converted by Tunstall.

Some poor discipline, borne out of frustration, saw Biggy drop to 14 again, allowing BBOBs to score a penalty just before the break.

The second half saw both sets of forwards trade blow after blow as first Biggleswade attacked with passion and drive, only for BBOBs to respond in kind.

When the ball did reach either back line, huge hits stopped both teams from breaking the gain line.

Biggy eventually kicked for the corner from a penalty and created a rolling maul pushing BBOBs ever closer to their try line. Their defence held fast and Biggy were denied again.

The game became more disjointed, with the ref stopping to talk to both teams.

With both sides down to 14, the home team pushed Biggy back, built through the phases, and were awarded a try, bringing the score to 8-10.

Biggleswade regrouped, edging the opposition back and winning a penalty.

The kick was missed but the resulting 22 metre drop meant Biggy received the ball.

Another penalty was awarded and Tunstall used the crossbar to help this one go over.

The Biggy boys then managed the game expertly as the clock ran down, retaining possession to ensure the result went their way after a hugely competitive game.