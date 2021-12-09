Biggy Seconds too strong for Enfield Ignatians

Biggleswade Seconds

After a friendly the previous week the seconds were itching to continue their league campaign, and on Saturday they were away to Enfield, whose thirds have been struggling for numbers.

As a result the game was mostly played 14-a-side, with Biggy also lending players to get the game on.

After a slow start, which saw them make several errors to concede field position, Biggleswade found themselves a try down.

However, composure was key and Biggy ground themselves back into the game and scored next, with debutant Kieran Brazier scoring the first of his two tries in the match.

Biggleswade were now playing high tempo and expansive rugby which created opportunities aplenty for the backline.

As the game wore on, the seconds asserted their dominance and further increased their lead through a mixture of long range tries in contrast to a 5m quick penalty from captain Jack Unite.

The second half continued in the same way with another Biggy score.

But ill discipline set in and for a period of 10 minutes the visitors were lucky not to have someone sent to the bin.

The leadership group stepped up though, with George Chapman gaining territory as the seconds wrestled back momentum.

First senior tries for both Ed Findlay and Jack Sharp were other highlights and added a gloss to the score line from Kieran Brazier alongside two for the returning prodigal son Kieren Exley.