Biggy trio mark 100 appearances as leaders extend unbeaten record

Ton of fun! Dom Nott, Jimmy Caulfield and Elliot Tunstall.

League leaders Biggleswade Rugby Club lined up against Deepings on Saturday determined to keep their unbeaten league record intact with a good win - and delivered a 26-0 victory.

And the celebrations continued after the match as three players celebrated triple-figure appearances for the first team.

The muddy pitch and wet weather made it difficult for Biggy to play their expansive game, and mid-table Deepings were out to avenge their heavy home defeat at Biggleswade’s hands earlier in the season.

Showing off the T-shirts.

A couple of early breaks from Kieran Brasier and Richard Sinclair on both wings illustrated Biggy’s ambition, but they were unable to finish and came up short just five metres out.

Deepings defended well throughout the first half and made it hard for the home team to link up.

Poor handling from Biggy also interrupted the game’s rhythm, with repeated scrums from knock-ons slowing the game and stopping them from finding their usual form and flow.

Persistence eventually paid off, however, when some perfectly delayed passing put Will Burman over the line, his try converted by Brasier just five metres in from the touch line.

The second half was much of the same with Biggy allowing Deepings into the game through too many infringements, but gaps did start to appear as the visitors tired.

Fly half Ollie Vag picked up the ball from the back of a break down and darted through to score under the posts, again converted by Brasier.

Biggleswade’s third try came from Burman, who created a near mirror image of his first half score as the ball came to him 10 metres out and he proved strong enough to beat the remaining two defenders.

Although not the scoreline Biggy expected, they battled to get the four tries needed for a bonus point.

This came in the final minutes as Sam Watson used his footwork to find the smallest of gaps and crash over the line.

Final celebrations came in the clubhouse after the match as Biggleswade players Elliot Tunstall, Jimmy Caulfield and Dom Nott were awarded shirts to celebrate playing more than 100 games each for the Men’s first team.