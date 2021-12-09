Controversial late try downs Biggleswade Ladies

Biggleswade Ladies

Biggleswade lost out to another late try in the latest of a series of games that have seen huge effort on the pitch go unrewarded.

Stockwood had reduced numbers, so Biggleswade dropped to 13 to match them.

Biggleswade’s Ange Jones received a solid first catch from the kick-off, but relentless rain throughout the match meant that it was difficult for both teams to play a secure passing game.

The visitors won a scrum from a knock-on that allowed them get the ball out to captain and birthday girl Lauren Poole, who ran two-thirds of the length of the pitch to score a trademark try. Bex Young converted to earn Biggy the full seven points.

Stockwood stepped up to equalise with a converted try of their own, before the arrival of a late player allowed numbers to increase to 14, with Hazel Cole making her debut for Biggy as flanker.

The scrum count - and mud-levels - increased in the atrocious conditions, and Stockwood made a break for their second try (unconverted).

Teri Taylor at No 10 was proving useful with the boot, and Gina Roby at number eight was working hard stealing ball.

Strong pressure from big-tackling Biggy was pinning back the home side, but they were dangerous on the break, with Taylor forced to make a try-saving tackle five metres out.

Stockwood were still ahead 12-7 at half time, and the second half turned out to be a similar war of attrition, with scrums galore and periods of intense pressure from both sides.

Finally, Poole received a pass from backs’ hands, accelerated into space and made another blistering run to score her second try, again converted by Young.

Stockwood gained another player so the game went to full 15s.

The final period saw Biggleswade defend valiantly, only to suffer the crushing blow of a controversial try in the last minute of the game.

They had been edged out yet again in the dying minutes of a game, with the final score at 17-14 to Stockwood.