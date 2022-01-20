Table-topping Biggleswade RFC maintain winning run

Biggleswade maintained their fine form in Midlands Four East (South) with a fine win over Aylestone St James. Picture by Carl Wolfenden

Table-topping Biggleswade maintained their winning run in Midlands Four East (South) with a 33-0 home success over Aylestone St James.

Kieran Brasier opened the scoring on his Biggy debut with a darting run down the left wing past the Aylestone defence before grounding the ball. The try was converted by Elliot Tunstall.

Biggleswade won the ball back from the restart and attacked Aylestone’s very large pack.

They moved play wide to the opposite wing for Richard Sinclair who used his blistering pace to run around the final defender, just staying inside the touchline to score under the posts and give Biggy a 14-point lead just 10 minutes into the game.

Aylestone then began to find their feet and used the size of their pack to hold onto the ball and put the Biggy defence under pressure close to the breakdown.

Once again, however, the ball was moved quickly to the left wing allowing Brasier to score his second of the game.

A couple of missed opportunities from Biggy kept the visitors in the game.

But a pick and go from the base of the scrum led to No.8 and man-of-the-match Del Tribbeck running three quarters of the field. He used his strength and pace to hand off a number of players and score while three defenders held onto him trying to make the tackle.

The final blow of the first half came from back row Gareth Rutt as he broke off a maul to run the last 30 metres, outpacing remaining defenders to give Biggy a 33-0 lead at half-time.

As the light started to fall, the majority of the second half was played in the middle third of the pitch with both teams unable to break through the opposition’s defence or make any ground.

Aylestone came close to getting over the try line in the last 10 minutes but the Biggy defence stayed strong and absorbed pressure until a mistake was made and the line could be cleared with the final kick into touch.

Biggy must now wait another week before returning to league action when they entertain Bedford Swifts on January 29.