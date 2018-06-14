Claypole takes over as Director of Rugby at Biggleswade

Club member Andy Claypole has been appointed as the new Director of Rugby at Biggleswade Rugby Club.

Andy, who played for the Army and a string of top clubs, takes on the role to coordinate coaching and playing throughout the club.

“A good coaching framework is one of the important aspects which attract new players so getting it right is very important,” said Andy.

He will ensure that all the coaches are qualified to the highest level from the Mini Section right through the club including the Ladies XV to the Senior Squad.

Andy Claypole played at prop “the best position on the park” for a number of clubs in Yorkshire including Ripon, Clitheroe and Wibsey in Bradford. He is a Level Two coach and a qualified EMRU referee.

The new DOR has been involved in coaching his entire playing career getting the most out of teams and individual players. He started at Biggleswade four years ago with the under 7s and has seen them go through the age groups.

Andy previously coached National league 3 sides Shelford, Ripon Ladies XV and also the forwards in the men’s sides at the same club.

As a qualified referee Andy has visited many clubs to officiate gaining an insight in what it takes to run a successful rugby club. He wants to use his skills in organising to bring the best out of coaches, players, social members and parents so that they are all pulling together. Andy admits to being passionate and determined to drive improvements forward.

“I want to engage with those fun club members who do so much for Biggleswade. I want to engage more of the membership in the rugby team spirit that keeps them all coming back season after season”, he said.

Andy Claypole hopes to raise standards and make the Club more professional, forward thinking and inclusive. He wants to share the workload of running the club by more people with greater planning and improved coaching techniques.

The new DOR is also keen on the social side with many ideas for great fundraising and social events like the recent Summer Ball which he rated as “brilliant”.

Shane Manning, the previous coach, was praised for his efforts which saw many foundations put in place from which the club can build on. With the new Head Coach William Wheeler, Andy Claypole hopes to make the 1st XV more competitive in the league.

“The strength of the club is its players and members. If we all work together Biggleswade can achieve great things.” Andy will be supported in his new role by his partner Sarah who has been a tower of strength in all his rugby related activities.