Clinical Casuals see off under strength Biggy

A weakened Biggleswade side lost to the unbeaten league leaders Northampton Casuals by 5-29 in their latest Midlands 3 East (South) league match.

Club Captain Jimmy Caulfield and several other first team regulars were all missing from the starting line-up against the strongest side in the league.

The visitors kicked off towards the road with the breeze at their backs. Biggleswade resisted the first onslaught and counter attacked.

At the first scrum Casuals put on a push and had Biggleswade struggling to contain them but this was a one off. In fact it was Biggleswade who at times depending on which combination of front five that were on the pitch destroyed the Casuals scrum.

The lineouts did produce some good clean ball for Biggy when Michael Haddow was the catcher. But Haddow was too important at the back of the line on Casuals throw to be put up as a challenger.

When Casuals first try came it looked deceptively easy as their winger ran the last twenty metres unopposed to cross the line in the corner. Another soon followed from a five metre lineout in the right corner which saw Casuals centre slide through Biggy’s wafer thin defence.

Biggleswade rang the changes early with Jack Diemer making his debut in place of Liam Price. A J Burke soon replaced Arran Pickering pushing the total pack weight up by a few more pounds.

Turning round just ten points down Biggleswade felt that they were still in with a chance having been in this position against Dunstablians two weeks ago. But Casuals were clinical in their finishing off a move scoring one try after another but converting only two of them.

But it was Biggleswade that had the last word. Despite being comfortably ahead it was Casuals who lost their cool and had a couple of players sent to the bin for repeated infringements at the breakdown.

Biggleswade took advantage and exploited their numbers superiority with a try for Chris Simmonds after a patient build-up which saw the ball recycled again and again before the gap appeared on the left flank.

Biggleswade have a week off before travelling to the Bedford Athletic ground to play Queens who are tenth in the league table one below Biggleswade. A close game is likely.