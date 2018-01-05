Top four spot is in our reach says Biggy’s head coach

Biggleswade rugby coach Shane Manning believes his side is still capable of a top four finish in the league this season.

In delivering his mid-season report, the head coach believes there is a lot to be positive about so far.

He said: “If I was to grade our season at the half way point I would give us a C+ or B-. We find ourselves in fifth in the league of 12 teams which is one place off where we wanted to be.

“We have improved greatly on last season with the boys really starting to understand the structures and systems we have put in place. We are a lot fitter as well.

“Teams that we have beaten this season include Dunstablians, who we lost to three times last season, Northampton Men’s Own, Leicester Forest and Queens. We have lost to the top three sides and also to Rushden & Higham which was a real upset.

Two players have come back into the fold. James Emerson has returned after having a few years out and has bolstered the second row while captain Dom Nott has returned after breaking his ankle to strengthen the scrum and add leadership.

Coach Manning said: “Our back row of Liam Dunne, Michael Haddow and Michael Hall has been playing consistently at a high level which has been the difference in a lot of games between winning and losing.

“The backline is improving with every game and once they are able to get a little more consistency with their performances they will be as good as any other backline in the league.”

A total of 28 players have played in the first team so far, only two of which haven’t played age group rugby at Biggy.

The coach added: “With all the positive strides we have made in the first half of the season it is important that we push on and improve further.

“The pressure will be on the players to achieve a top four finish but I’m confident if they commit themselves to training and strive to improve they can do it.”