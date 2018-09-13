Two late tries cost Biggy dear at old rivals Park

In a close game which could have gone either way Biggleswade finally lost their opening league match by 17-33 to old county rivals Stockwood Park in Midlands 3 East (South).

It was a game where the lead swopped hands several times. it was the hosts who had the final say with two tries in the last quarter with the last one coming with just seconds left on the clock.

Biggleswade had a new look with six players making their league debut for the Club including three in the pack.

They all had their moments with Jake Deveraux and Tom Seabrook both catching the eye.

Jake Deveraux teaming up with Sam Watson in the second row contributed to the powerhouse in the tight.

But it was around the park that he was most noticeable often being the first receiver in the pack pod.

Tom Seabrook originally from Scotland but for some bizarre reason is called “Welsh” by his team mates filled the key role of fly-half. He distributed the ball well and made some important strategic kicks.

Stockwood scored first with a converted try under the posts after securing ball from a line out five metres out.

But Biggleswade quickly struck back with a superb effort from Jacob Grabowski.

Biggleswade had re-started well and were deep in Park land when the Polish winger received the ball. He twisted and spun through the packed Stockwood defence to score near the uprights.

Eliot Tunstall added the conversion. He also put over a penalty from thirty-five metres out.

Leading ten-seven at the break but having had the advantage of the strong breeze, this lead looked very slender.

Stockwood Park were soon back in front at the start of the second half. The inexperience in the centre pairing was noticed by club legend Mike Williams no stranger to three-quarter plays.

The result was an overlap out wide of which Stockwood took full advantage.

But Biggleswade had another ace up their sleeve and bounced back with a try from centre Tom Flather powering down the wing and rounding under the posts. Tom has averaged over a try a game since finishing at university and is a real asset in the mid-field.

The squad which played Stockwood Park was Jimmy Caulfield (Captain), Sacha Heath, Kyle Loan, Jake Deveraux, Sam Watson, Christie Smith, Gareth Rutt, Michael Haddow, Zac Pates, Tome Seabrook, Gavin Taylor, Tom Flather, Delholm Tribeck, Jacob Grabowski, Eliot Tunstall, Arron Pickering, Matthew Cowley, Christopher Simmons.

Footnote. In last week’s report it was said that Biggleswade’s ex-coach had taken players with him to Enfield Ignatians his new club. This is not correct as the players asked to go with him of their own accord. Apologies for this error.

This week Biggleswade travel to Leicestershire to play Birstall for the first time ever Last season Birstall was in Midlands 3 East (North) finishing mid-table winning and losing the same number of games.

The side which should have come into Biggleswade’s league along with Stamford is Pinley.

But Pinley RFC is in Coventry so the opportunity has been taken by the RFU to move Birstall into Midlands 3 East (South) where they should be in geographical terms.