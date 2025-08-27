Sandy racer closing in on top ten after positive weekend at Cadwell Park

Lewis Smart on the startline with his dad Gavin. Photo: Colin Port Images

Sandy racer Lewis Smart was racing at the British Superbike championship Round 7 at Cadwell Park at the weekend.

Racing his MIH Solutions Macadam Racing Triumph 660 in the Pirelli Sportbike class, he finished free practice 1 in fifth and the second session in tenth.

He went on to finish the race in 12th and qualifying in 13th

Smart said: "We had a really strong start to the weekend, and I went faster each time I went out on track. It was good for us to get off to a good start as we have never raced at Cadwell with BSB (British Superbikes)

Lewis Smart wheelies over the famous Cadwell Park 'Mountain' Photo: Colin Port Images.

"I felt really comfortable in both my practice sessions, and we had the bike set up pretty good, which was a good step forward as we have been struggling with setup in practice sessions at previous rounds.

"I was confident going into qualifying, I went faster again from my practice lap times but it just wasn’t fast enough to put me in that top 10, we qualified in P13 which is better than previous rounds but a bit gutted I couldn’t get on the front 3 rows after a strong practice.

"I got a good start in the race and made up good positions in the early laps and found myself leading the second group in P9 with 4 riders behind me, after leading the group until lap 9 when the battle with the riders in my group started.

"After going back and forth in the final 3 laps I was in P10 on the last lap but as we came into the hairpin the rider in front of me ran a bit wide and cut back, meaning I had to pull more brake and sit up a bit, due to this I dropped two positions in between the hairpin and the last corner, finishing the race in P12. I was gutted about this as it would’ve been nice to break that top 10 but that’s racing.

"I’m feeling good going into Donington next weekend. See you there."

Next up is Donington Park over the weekend of 5th-7th September.