Sandy racer Lewis Smart rides the storm

Lewis Smart over Hilltop, Oulton Park. Photo Colin Port Images.

Sandy's Lewis Smart was at Round 10 of the Briitish Superbike Championship at the weekend, riding his MIH Solutions Macadam Racing Triumph 660 in the Pirelli Sportbike clas.

It was Oulton Park in Cheshire for Round 9 of the Pirelli Sportbike Championship. It was a wet and wild for the riders as they had to contend with storm 'Amy' this saw the qualifying session cancelled on Saturday and the grid positions for the race were determined by the free practice times.

Free Practice Times: FP1 - P13 and FP2 - P10

Smart said: "I got off to a good start at the weekend in both of my practice sessions which were wet. I had a good feeling on the bike in the wet and had more to give. Unfortunately, the sportbike qualifying session got cancelled due to weather conditions so my grid position was determined from combined practice times putting me P12 on the grid.

Lewis rides on through Storm Amy at the weekend. Photo: Colin Port Images.

"In the race I got a good launch off the line and made up a position into turn one but as we entered turn 1 on lap 1, a rider in front of me highsided and crashed so I had to sit up briefly and avoid the crash, this lost me about 7 positions which was frustrating. I then got beaten up a bit in the race dropping back a bit but managed to get back a few places in the last few laps finishing in P17. Not too happy with my performance in the race and gutted my opportunity to run with the front group was messed up on the first lap but we go again at Brands Hatch next week.

"I would like to say thank you to my team for this weekend, there was a lot of waiting around for them too, especially with my race being at 6pm on Sunday after a long delay earlier in the day because of an oil spillage on the track."

The final round of the championship is over the weekend of 17-19th October at Brands Hatch.