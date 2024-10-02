Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three top seven finishes at the final Tracker Kawasaki British Superteens round at Donington Park sealed a top three place in the 2024 championship for Sandy’s Lewis Smart.

Smart was tenth fastest in free practice and 11th in qualifying, before the then recorded sixth, fourth and seventh-placed finishes respectively in the three weekend races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in explaining how his meeting progressed, Smart was ultimately pleased with how things went over the season, despite a final weekend hampered by mechanical issues.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “In free practice I felt good but my front brake lever was coming back to the bar as the session went on, meaning my brakes weren't up to the job.

Lewis Smart exits the final corner Goddards at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.

“We addressed it for qualifying and also changed the gearing from free practice too as I wasn’t getting the drive out of the corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But again, midway through the session my front brake lever was coming back to the bar and I couldn’t brake at all. The gearing still wasn’t right either.

"I wasn’t happy with a P11 start. Before race one we decided to revert back to the Kawasaki original master cylinder. Having a good solid lever, I was ready for the race.

"I got a good start and managed to cling onto the front group for about a lap but I just couldn’t stay with them, I was strong on the brakes but on the corner exit they just left me and I ended up in P6 which was still forward progress from the last few rounds but still not where we wanted to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Smart on the start line at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.

“In race two I got a good start again and managed to stay with the front group for about three laps but again, I just didn’t have the drive out of the corners like they did.

"I finished this race in P4 due to two riders crashing out of the front group.

"We decided to change the gearing again on Sunday and it felt a lot better, I had better drive out of the corners which is where I was struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For race three I got a good start again and felt comfortable in the front group. I got up to P2 and was feeling like myself again, but as the laps went on I dropped to the back of the group but still was there in the mix, then unfortunately the rain came with three laps to go and it was red flagged.

“I was gutted about the rain and also happy but gutted at the same time too that we had found the right set up in the last race.

"This was very strange with the setup because it was totally different to what we had ran earlier on in the year at the same circuit - the setup that won three races at Donington previously, just did not work at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, a good start to the year and not the greatest end, but to be 44 points off the leader in the championship with having 2 DNFs and three not so great last rounds, I don’t think is too bad. It just shows what potential we have for the future.

“Thank you to all of my sponsors and everyone who came and supported this weekend. Also a massive thanks to my dad for keeping everything going.”