SMART ON THE TOP STEP

Sandy’s Lewis Smart went from a crashing start to a winning finish at Snetterton last weekend in the latest round of the Bennetts British Superbikes Championship.

Competing in the Kawasaki Superteens class, Smart was running well in free practice before a crash ended his session early.

Going on to qualify fifth fastest, and with Saturday’s race one being cancelled due to poor weather, Smart then proceeded to win Sunday’s race in style.

And in describing his weekend’s work, Smart was delighted to have taken top spot.

Lewis Smart celebrates his victory. Photo: Impact Images.

He said: “”What can I say, we had some highs and lows this weekend, but we came out on top and are very happy.

“Free practice was good, I was getting a feel for the track and improving my lap times each lap, but unfortunately in the last few minutes I out braked myself into turn two and crashed.

"The bike wasn’t too pretty afterwards, but with the help of all the team we just about managed to get it ready for qualifying with minutes to go.

“In qualifying, I went out with a plan and it worked at the start, managing to get into P2, but in the last few minutes I just couldn’t top my time and dropped back to fifth but I was still happy to be on the second row.

“Race one on Saturday got cancelled due to weather conditions and, in my opinion, it was the right choice from a safety aspect, so it was all eyes on the Sunday race.

“I got a decent start and was up into third at turn one and I knew I was on the pace straight away as I was comfortable here. As the race went on there was loads of chopping and changing but I stuck to my markers and kept it as smooth as possible.

"I got into the lead a few times, but I knew it wasn’t wise to be leading onto the back straight on the last lap. I was in third on the back straight on the last lap and got in the slipstream to then be leading after the back straight, I then knew I would be able to bring the win home, and we did.

"I’m really happy with that result and I am now leading the Championship.

“A big thank you to all my sponsors and everyone that helped this weekend and to my supporters who came to watch me.