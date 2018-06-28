Southill and Potton face off in Shield final

Potton Town and Southill Park have booked their places in this year’s East Beds Senior Shield final .

In semi-finals last Thursday Potton thrashed Blunham while Southill Park secured a 23 run success over Waresley.

At The Hollow Potton Town scored an impressive 164-4 off their 16overs.

Ben Welch smashed 76 off 35 balls, a swashbuckling innnings that included six 6s. Kelvin MacFarlane added 38 from just 20 balls.

In reply a young Blunham side were left stranded on 77-9. Ramohan Bhogal took three wickets for 12 runs off 4 overs to win by 97 runs.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final at Waresley the home side did well to restrict Southill to 120-4 in their innings, this came despite 62 off 37 balls from Ajay Momi, including four 6s.

Waresley fell 23 runs short. Opener Dan Cummins scored an undefeated 47 at a run a ball and he shared an undefeated stand of 41 with Rob Lowin.

The final has been confirmed as taking place at Biggleswade’s Fairfield ground on Monday July 9 at 6pm.