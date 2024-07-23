Tough weekend for Smart at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​It was a tough weekend for Sandy's Lewis Smart as he took part in round six of the Tracker Kawasaki British Superteens class – part of the British Superbike Championship.

A crash in race one left the championship leader with work to do, and despite having run second fastest in free practice and qualified fourth, his accident affected his momentum and he had to make do with two ninth-place finishes from races two and three.

Describing the weekend’s action, Smart said: “Free practice was good and I felt comfortable on the bike, with still more to give in qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In qualifying, I set a pretty good lap time, but it just wasn’t enough for the front row, nevertheless I was still very happy with fourth on the grid.

Lewis Smart on the gas at Brands Hatch. Photo: Colin Port.

“In race one I got a good start and was sitting tight in P4, and as the laps went on I made my way to P2 and then coming onto the last lap I went into the lead into turn one and managed to hold everyone off until turn six when a move was made on me and I had to slightly sit up, letting three riders through.

"At the next corner, turn seven, unfortunately I crashed out of the race. I was gutted about this because I knew I had the pace to win.

“In race two, I was starting in P6 so I had a bit of work to do, I got a decent start but I had a moment on the first lap at Hawthorns bend and I dropped off the front group which then made it hard to catch them again so I had to settle for points in this race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Race three was a new day, and I was ready to go again. Starting from P9 with a bit of work to do again, I got a good start and went to the outside at turn one this time which helped.

“I was in the front group straight away and on the pace, but unfortunately on lap six I hit a false neutral going into Surtees and ran wide, this made me drop off the front group again and finished in P9.

"Again I was gutted because I hoped we could end the weekend on a high with a better result, but I took the points and now sit P2 in the championship.

“Not the best weekend for us but we will be back stronger at Oulton Park in a few weeks’ time.”