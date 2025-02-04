Will Ireland/PinPep

The survey of 2,000 British adults reveals the struggle of being able to properly unwind on holiday as a third (33%) of holidaymakers fret about uncompleted chores such as gutter cleaning, vehicle MoTS, cancelling unwanted subscriptions and scheduling dental appointments

Brits are wasting an average of four days of precious annual leave allowance on life admin and dreary domestic tasks, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 British adults reveals the struggle of being able to properly unwind on holiday as a third (33%) of holidaymakers fret about uncompleted chores such as gutter cleaning, vehicle MOTS, cancelling unwanted subscriptions and scheduling dental appointments.

Over two-fifths (42%) of Brits feel life admin stress have risen over the past three years, with two in five (40%) disliking the fact they must use their precious time off for unwanted admin, and 44% admitting they would take more annual leave days if life admin was taken care of.

Nearly one in five (17%) holidaymakers are using their annual leave to pay bills, while others are using their allowance for household repairs (16%), managing emails (13%) or scheduling appointments (13%).

In light of the research, leading tour operator easyJet Holidays – who commissioned the survey – has today launched a unique life admin support service, with the first-of-its-kind ‘Life Admin Concierge Service’ offer a special package holiday which provides an exclusive PA service.

The limited-edition offer will enable customers to handover tedious tasks to a personal PA, such as arranging household maintenance, getting price comparison on utilities and even organising children’s parties.

The offer has been launched during the easyJet Holidays Big Orange Sale, in which customers can get up to £400 off until 11pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Some 59% of us would like to see businesses offer ‘Life Admin Days’ off to employees in addition to their regular holiday allowance, with over a quarter (27%) of agreeing three extra days should be added each year to help deal with day-to-day tasks.

The nation is crying out for more time away, with 36% admitting they can’t remember the last time they were able to fully relax when on annual leave, and 41% admitting they struggle to unwind on a holiday because of the mountain of tasks to do around the house.

A further half of those polled (51%) believe the corporate term “I’m on annual leave” should be dispensed with and returned to “I’m on holiday.”

Leading professional home organiser and author, Vicky Silverthorn, said: "Modern life is stressful and holidays are essential to restoring balance. The mental load of routine chores and admin can detract from the restorative benefits of taking a proper break.

"To fully experience the rejuvenation that vacations offer, it’s essential to plan ahead and disconnect from routine responsibilities. By reducing the burden, we create mental space for a more restorative and revitalising holiday experience."

easyJet Holidays’ Paul Bixby said: “We believe that everyone deserves a brilliant holiday, free of the stresses of life admin at home. Our concierge offering is designed to make that vision a reality, so customers can relax and unwind in one of Europe’s most loved destinations, knowing their admin tasks are taken care of."

The ‘Life Admin Concierge’ package holiday features a 1:1 consultation with a Personal Assistant, followed by 10 hours of dedicated life admin support while on vacation, and is available to book now.

Limited spaces for the ‘Life Admin Concierge’ are on offer.

For more information about the Life Admin Concierge and how to book, please visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/life-admin-concierge

Visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays to book your 2025/2026 package holiday at the best value, with up to £400 off using the code JANSALE until 05/02/24.