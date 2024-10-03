Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch sale across ALL flights and holidays for rest of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the UK weather takes another turn for the worse, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are making sure that the sunshine isn’t just a distant memory by launching a brand-new sale across ALL flights and holidays departing for the rest of 2024.

Thanks to the new sale which launches today, holidaymakers looking to escape the wet and cold can enjoy £50 off per person on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays that depart between today and December 31st 2024, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying £60 off per person. To sign up for a MyJet2 account, customers just need to visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2.

That means couples can save £100 if they book a holiday due to travel between today and the end of the year via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (£120 off for MyJet2 members) and a family of four can save £200 (£240 off for MyJet2 members).

In addition to these fantastic savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 15% off all flights due to travel between today and December 31st 2024 too.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has its biggest ever choice of winter sun and city break holidays on sale this winter, and customers can get away from the rain and book their spot in the winter sun or on a Jet2CityBreak for even less thanks to this brand-new sale.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With the dark nights closing in and the UK weather doing its best to keep us huddled indoors, we want to put some sunshine back into people’s lives. Our destinations are continuing to enjoy fantastic temperatures, so we are making it even easier to fly away and soak that up for even less thanks to this sale across all flights and holidays for the rest of 2024. Whether it is a winter sun break or a city break escape, we know people want to get away from the UK weather, which is why we are announcing this sale across millions of seats today.”

