Leave the car at home and take the bus this bank holiday weekend

People across Bedfordshire are being encouraged to leave the car at home and take the bus to get out to meet friends and family, or go to the shops or other local attractions this bank holiday weekend.

Local residents will be out and about this weekend, for barbeques and to take advantage of everything that the region has to offer. Your local bus is the easy and great value way to get about!

Across Bedfordshire, Stagecoach East offers outstanding value for local families to get around, with unlimited travel all day for a family of 3 people costing just £9.30 in the Town Zone and only £13 in the Plus Zone. Meanwhile, if there are 5 of you in the family, you can all enjoy unlimited travel for just £13.60 in the Town Zone and only £21 in the Plus Zone.

For those travelling further afield, PlusBus is a great way to get the train across the region and then hop on the bus to get where you want to go. One ticket makes your journey easy and great value.

Many history and culture fans will be travelling to get on board the City Sightseeing open-top bus in Cambridge.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know that this is an exciting time for local people, many of whom will want a beer or a wine while they enjoy what will be a wonderful weekend. There is no need to take a risk by driving – our local bus services and professional Drivers will get you home in comfort and at great value.

“Travelling by bus is also the environmentally responsible way to get around. Figures from Bus Users UK show that a brand-new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers. A fully loaded double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.”

To find out more about getting around Bedfordshire, go the Stagecoach App at Bedford: https://stagecoach.onelink.me/2899670060?pid=website_regional_tickets&is_retargeting=true&af_dp=st%3A%2F%2FbuyTickets%3FticketUuid%3D2b379a45-33af-4f2b-9248-cc6b7f00867c%26locationCode%3DBDE.