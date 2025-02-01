Grandad-of-three, 92, plays 14 games of ping pong each week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grandad-of-three Ivan Pedley, 92, often beats opponents 30 years his junior, but jokes he does let them win sometimes.

Retired tool maker Ivan Pedley, 92, is still playing ping pong at the age of 92.

Ivan plays table tennis twice a week and says he has no plans to retire from the game he loves.

The grandad-of-three first took up the paddle sport as a 14-year-old boy in 1947 and is still going strong 78 years on.

92-year-old table tennis player Ivan Pedley. | Anita Maric / SWNS

Ivan plays around 14 games a week at Great Wyrley Table Tennis Club in Staffordshire often against much younger opponents.

And he says although he may have slowed down in his old age he rarely gets knocked off the table and the trick is 'all in the technique'.

Ivan says the sport helps him stay fit and healthy, and playing into old age is one of the best things he’s ever done.

Ivan, of Walsall, West Midlands, said: "I enjoy every minute of it. I’ll keep going for as long as I can, as long as my health stays. Sitting on your backside is no help to anyone.

“It’s such a well organised club. They do help me with my game and I appreciate it. They are a wonderful crowd of people, second to none."

Tony Reeds, club secretary, 84, said: “He’ll always put his heart into it. Anyone we get here he plays, He loves it. He’s part of the furniture now. He tells people if you want to keep fit this is the way to do it.”