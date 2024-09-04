"It absolutely stinks of cannabis": £200k drugs seized from home
Bodycam footage (click to play above) shows how police busted a cannabis farmer after a community tip-off. Neighbourhood officers visited the home of Nam Hong Tran in Tanglewood on the afternoon of 8 May after complaints of a strong smell of cannabis.
Inside they found bedrooms and a loft containing 238 cannabis plants with a street value of up to £199k. At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (23 August), 34-year-old Tran was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to production of cannabis.
While sentencing Tran, His Honour Judge Bishop, said: “I understand the broad outline and how you came to be involved in criminal conduct. Nevertheless growing cannabis in the way you did is an offence, it is a controlled drug in this country because of the harm it causes.”
PC Edward McAuley, who investigated, said: “Thanks to information from the community, this illegal drug will no longer reach the streets. Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of serious crime and modern slavery. We encourage people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows, unusual smells and people coming and going at various times of the day.”