The football shirt worn by Pele when he scored his landmark 1,000th career goal is set to sell at auction for £400,000.

The Santos jersey was worn by the Brazilian legend when he reached his historic milestone on November 14, 1969.

The iconic striker, considered by many as the world's best player, scored from the penalty spot in a 3-0 away win over Botafogo da Paraíba.

At the time the goal was believed to be his 999th - until a sports researcher uncovered a forgotten goal which changed his career tally.

The football shirt worn by Pele when he scored his landmark 1,000th career goal is set to sell at auction for as much as £400,000. | Hansons / SWNS

Pele had scored during his time with the Brazilian Armed Forces team in the South American Military Championship against Paraguay on November 18, 1959.

It meant his total goal-scoring record was elevated by one - making the match in João Pessoa, Brazil, against Botafogo da Paraíba his 1,000th.

At the time, Pele gave his shirt to the mayor of João Pessoa who then handed it down to his son.

The jersey was then bought by an unnamed vendor, who is now selling it at auction where it is estimated to fetch between £200,000-£400,000.

The match-worn shirt will go under the hammer at Hansons World Football in a sale which is being held at Wembley Stadium on April 10.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons World Football, said: "This jersey, worn during that legendary match, holds immense significance as it marks the moment Pelé unknowingly achieved his 1000th career goal.

"Immaculately preserved and steeped in footballing history, this shirt stands as a testament to the brilliance and enduring legacy of the game’s most celebrated icon.

"It’s an iconic shirt worn by a superstar and record breaker of football who set the example to follow.

"To handle the 1000th goal match worn shirt is quite something. We hope a museum will acquire the shirt."

Other football memorabilia in the sale includes Maradona's Argentina shirt from the 1986 FIFA World Cup warm-up game against Napoli.

The shirt could fetch £15,000-£20,000 while a 1950s World Cup Winners medal from Uruguay’s triumph in Brazil could make £10,000.

Brazil captain Wilson Piazza’s shirt from the 1974 FIFA World Cup group stage match against Yugoslavia could also make £10,000.

The lots are expected to fetch around half a million pounds in total.

The auction is said to have already garnered 'significant interest', attracting inquiries from museums, private collectors and investors from around the globe.

Charles added: ""This auction at Wembley is not just about acquiring memorabilia; it’s about owning a piece of football history.

“Each item we present has been carefully selected for its historical significance, rarity, and the story it tells about the sport’s evolution and impact worldwide."

Neil Barker, Head of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "The World Football Auction is a celebration of the game’s most legendary moments and players.

"From Pele to Maradona, from Uruguay’s first World Cup win to the stunning ‘Brazil to Brazil’ collection, this auction offers something extraordinary for every football enthusiast.