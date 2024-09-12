Police bodycam video shows moment man’s wife dobs him in for drink driving - telling officers “he’s drunk”

By Jessica Martin
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch bodycam footage of the moment a drink driver Darius Kabelis, who was almost three times the legal limit, and only had a provisional driving licence, was dobbed in by his wife outside his home as she tells officers, “he’s drunk”.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man’s wife dobbed him in for drink driving and driving without a licence - telling officers “he’s drunk”.

On August 18, a 999 call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia in Lynn Road in Wisbech, and was concerned about the manner of driving. Police found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver, Darius Kabelis, outside his home in Woodgate Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kabelis was arrested outside the property after his wife came outside and confirmed to officers that he was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.

Wife dobs in drink-driving husband after he’s stopped by police.placeholder image
Wife dobs in drink-driving husband after he’s stopped by police. | Cambridgeshire Police

Darius Kabelis, 49, was charged with drink driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit, and driving without a licence, both of which he admitted to at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6. He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

Related topics:VideoCrimePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice