10 things coming up in and around Biggleswade

Here are just a few of the events coming up in and around the Biggleswade area this week.

1 OUTDOORS

Wild Challenge, The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, until August 31

Self-led activities are available during the holidays. These include den building, journey sticks, wildlife challenge sheets and dragonfly making, while you can now discover the walk around the new heathland loop. Small charges and donations may apply to some of the events.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/find-a-reserve/reserves-a-z/reserves-by-name/t/thelodge/

2 MUSIC

The Flyin Leathernecks, Old Warden Park, Biggleswade. August 10

The three piece rockin’ band will be playing authentic rock ‘n roll and rockabilly. Based in Bedfordshire, the band tours all over the country including a few self penned material to get the audience up and dancing.

3 THEATRE

Stage Experience, Little Shop of Horrors, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 11

A cast of local performers aged 10 to 25 will get their time to shine on the stunning Milton Keynes Theatre stage supported by a dedicated team ensuring the production is of the highest standard. With a live professional orchestra, fabulous costumes and makeup.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes/

4MUSIC

Simon Baker, Potton & District Club, Potton, August 11

The musician will be performing a mix of soul covers plus some original songs in this show. Entrance is £3. It starts at 8.45pm

www.pottonclub.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Medicine Hat and Elliott Rose, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, August 11-12

This originals Southern rock band Medicine Hat are making time in their tour to bring you a night of pure rock and roll. Playing great songs, Americana, a mixture of blues, rock, soul, reggae but in their own original arrangements. Elliott Rose will play chilled acoustic covers and original material on the Sunday.

01767 449986

6 MUSIC

Rickshaw, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, August 11

The four piece pop and rock covers perform cover numbers by the likes of Free, Billy Idol, Gary Moore, Goo Goo Dolls, Kinks, Simple Minds, Coldplay.

01767 680871

7 THEATRE

The Theatre of Widdershins presents The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, August 12

Theatre of Widdershins will be here telling their stories from all over the world - folk tales, fairy tales and myths - told with the gusto of a live theatrical show. Hear about the King with stinky feet from India or Granny Dumpling from Japan. Tickets for the show are £5.

www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-theatre-of-widdershins-treasure-chest-tales-tickets-48154945739

8 THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast themed drama camp, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, August 13

Join the drama academy team at the week-long drama camp. Designed for six - 12-year-olds, it explores drama, music, singing, dance, and visual art activities to bring musical stories to life. During each of the workshops children will devise and write a script that will be performed for parents, friends and families at the end of the week.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 FAMILY

Minibeast Safaris, The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, August 14

There will be a chance for youngsters aged between five and 10 to discover the bugs, beetles and beasties living in the undergrowth on the reserve. People will also have the chance to find the hidden bugs that live in the trees around us. Booking is essential.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/find-a-reserve/reserves-a-z/reserves-by-name/t/thelodge/

10 THEATRE

Robin Hood and His Merry Men, The Swiss Garden, Biggleswade, August 16

Robin Hood and his band of merry men are feared by the richest of the land who travel through Sherwood Forest as they steal from the rich to give to the poor. When the evil Sheriff of Nottingham schemes to stop the outlaws, the merry men must join with the beautiful Maid Marian to rescue Robin from the Sheriff’s evil clutches and restore peace to the forest lands. It has been produced by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company for the whole family.

www.chapterhouse.org