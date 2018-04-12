10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade this week

1 FAMILY

Circus Vegas, Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage, April 12-15

Housed inside its huge stars and strips big top, Circus Vegas merges all the elements of circus with the glitz, glamour and spectacle that you would imagine when you think Vegas. With jaw- dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns, this show brings performers from all over the world. You will be sitting on the edge of your seat, when not falling off them with laughter.

www.circusvegasuk.com

2 FAMILY

Easter Creature Hunt, Jordan’s Mill, Biggleswade, April 12-15

Youngsters can follow the trail around the mill garden, madow and woodland, choose one item from each of the 10 boards to create their very own magical Easter creature.

www.jordansmill.com

3 FAMILY

Wild things at Easter, The Lodge, Sandy, April 12-15

It’s a wild day for the family at The Lodge. Follow the Signs of Spring Easter trail and use the clues to work out which bird laid each different egg. Stop and take part at the activity stations along the trail. Try to make a bird nest just like a real bird - it’s harder than you think, and we have hands and fingers. People can also make a den at the den building station and imagine what it’s like to be tucked up like a bird inside a tree.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/the-lodge

4 OUTDOOR

Spring Walk & Lunch with the Head Gardener, The Swiss Garden, Shuttleworth, April 13

The Head Gardener, who will share the story of the garden, those who created it and the recent restoration project which has brought this wonderful Regency landscape back to life. Enjoy lunch afterwards, with an opportunity to chat informally to senior members of the garden team.

01767 627933

5 DANCE

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Baldock, April 13

One of the UK contra dance scene’s most popular bands, Vertical Expression have been delighting audiences throughout the last decade with their unique brand of high-energy contra dance music. www.verticalexpressioncontra.co.uk. Andrew Swaine will be the caller.

www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk

6 MUSIC

Kieran Sutcliffe, All Saints Church, Southill, April 14

BBC award winning international classical

crossover and musical theatre star Kieran Sutcliffe brings his powerhouse vocals to opera classics and the best West End hits.

Kieran is one of the most sought after tenors in the UK and internationally. He

has sung for Hollywood A list superstars and even sang along side pop groups B*Witched and S Club 7.

01462 817491 or 01462 811927

7 MUSIC

The Mojo Slide, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, April 14

The group is made up of musicians united in our passion for blues inspired alternative music. They write and perform all of their own material. Music sytarts at 9pm and entrance is free.

01767 313963

8 MUSIC

Popscene, Liberal Club, Biggleswade, April 14

The covers band, playing all the great British sounds at the club based on the George’s Hall Bar and Grill. They will cover the songs by the likes of from Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Cast, to Stereophonics, Stone Roses and Paul Weller, by way of Ocean Colour Scene, Oasis, Pulp and Supergrass.

wearepopscene.com/home/

9 MUSIC

Joe McElderry In Concert, The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, April 14

After releasing his 5th album - Saturday Night at the Movies with a successful tour in the Summer 2017 and with numerous appearances at The London Palladium - Joe is now embarking on his own concert tour.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Little Mermaid, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 17-21

When a young mermaid is finally allowed her first glimpse of life beyond the ocean, she is enthralled by what she sees. After falling desperately in love with a man, she will do anything she can to live as a human This new ballet reimagines the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale choreographed by David Nixon. It has been produced by the Northern Ballet.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes