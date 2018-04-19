10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade

1 MUSIC

Dog Day Afternoon/Beerbelly, Red Lion, Biggleswade, April 20-21

Dog-Day Afternoon is an four piece rock covers band from around Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and will perform on Friday. Beerbelly will appear on Saturday night and are a three piece band from Cambridgeshire.

01767 313963

2 MUSIC

Uche Eke, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, April 20

Uche is an internationally known singer who has sung lead vocals with 70’s superstars, Hot Chocolate and former members of The Drifters. He will cover the likes of Luther Vandross, Barry White, Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and George Benson.

01767 680871

3 MUSIC

Mr Rainmaker, The Rose, Biggleswade, April 21

The group are a vastly experienced four piece band (vocals/guitar/bass/keyboards/drums) who play a wide range of material covering rock, pop, blues and soul from 60’s to the present day. They have performed across the local area to critical acclaim.

www.facebook.com/mrrainmaker/

4 MUSIC

Corruption, The Bell, Sandy, April 21

Corruption, are a six-piece band covering music from all genres and all eras. They perform rock covers from Rival Sons, Clash, The Who, QOTSA, ZZ Top, Zeppelin, Lizzy, Steely Dan, with deviations to pop classics from bands like The Cure, OMD, Michael Jackson, Abba, Chic, B-52s and many more! The band say they named themselves after the current state of politics in the western world , but make no claims or political comment.

www.thebellsandy.com

5 MUSIC

Woo and the Fuel, Potton and District Club, April 21

Woo and the Fuel are a band who deliver powerful covers of modern dance classics as well as some old school tunes. Take some Jessie J ,Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Rihanna. Throw in a little Pink, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora that will have you jumping! Can also rock it out with some Foo’s and Evanescence. Tickets for the concert are £3.

www.wooandthefuel.co.uk

6 FOOD

Afternoon Tea, The House at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, April 22

Treat yourself to a wonderful home-baked afternoon tea in the grand setting of The House at Shuttleworth. Formerly the home of the Shuttleworth family The House will be open for viewing, with room stewards on hand to tell you more about the history of the family and Old Warden park. Places must be booked in advance.

01767 627965 or email events@shuttleworth.org

7 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, April 23-28

This award winning comedy introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue. This award winning comedy has been performing to full-house audiences in the West End for four years and has been performed on Broadway.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

8 MUSICAL

Alice In Wonderland - The Musical, Samuel Whitbread Academy, Clifton, April 25-27

Come along and join our Mad Hatters Tea Party starting at 7pm each night. Any latecomers will be sent to the Queen of Hearts.

01462 629 900

9 THEATRE

Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell, The Place, Bedford, April 25-28

begins when Jeffrey awakens in the middle of the night having passed out in the Gents of the Coach and Horses. As he continues to add to his slate he recounts anecdotes from his own life and introduces us to some of the more interesting and eccentric characters he has known.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

10 THEATRE

Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue, Bedford Corn Exchange, April 26

Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane & Lizzie Roper star in this show about the ladies putting their knobbly knees up for retirement.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

