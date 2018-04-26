10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Biggleswade area this week

1 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 26-28

This award winning comedy introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 MUSIC

Fiona Harrison, Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade, April 28

Fiona lives in Bedfordshire and is vintage singer, entertainer and costume artist extraordinaire. She is described as “a voice in a million” and specialises in music from the 1880s to

the 1970s, from Marie Lloyd to ABBA, from opera, big band and swing, Hollywood musicals to rock and roll. All

performed in authentic uniforms and glamorous costumes of the period.

The entertainment starts at 7.30pm. Profits from the

event will go towards Rotary’s support for local causes. Tickets are £10.

07769 976730 or fundraisingteam.yapsody.com

3 MUSIC

DC/73 - The Bon Scott Show and Rebecca Phillips, Red Lion, Biggleswade, April 28-29

Two music nights will come to The Red Lion in Biggleswade. The first is the AC/DC tribute act DC/73 on Saturday with singer and songwriter Rebecca Phillips playing on Sunday night.

01767 313963

4 MUSIC

Surburbia, The Rose, Biggleswade, April 28

Mod/new wave and punk covers from the 60’s to 80’s with a nod to some Britpop and ska...and some surprises too. The set covers artists like The Who, The Kinks, The Jam, The Clash, The Undertones, The Stranglers, Stiff Little Fingers, Paul Weller, The Small Faces, Oasis, plus some ska from The Specials.

01767 312873

5 MUSIC

Twango and Crash, Royal Oak, Potton, April 28

The band are an acoustic vocal duo with a large repertoire of songs covering all genres. They aim to bring the atmosphere, energy and vibe of a full band in a compact package with just two vocalists, one acoustic guitar and one cocktail drum kit.

6 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, April 28

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show and UK tour for 2018, only this time they are bringing a special guest celebrity performer with them - the gorgeous Jake Quickenden from the hit TV shows, The X Factor, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Dancing On Ice.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

7 NATURE

Birds for Beginners, The Lodge, Sandy, April 28

Want to know your chiffchaff from your chaffinch? Join this popular walk to discover how to identify the birds that you see on your walks and in your gardens, and how to get the best out of your optics.

It runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

01767 693333

8 FOOD

Mad Hatters Tea Party, The Swiss Garden, Old Warden, Bedfordshire, April 29

Watch Morris and Maypole dancing displays at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party event, There will be crafts, story telling and a magic show with Alice in Wonderland characters.

www.shuttleworth.org/events/madhattersteaparty

9 THEATRE

A Streetcar Named Desire, Cambridge Arts Theatre, May 1-5

Every man is a king. Stanley Kowalski is no exception. Until one summer, when his sister-in-law Blanche comes to stay. Anxious, seductive and fiercely clever, Blanche is just about keeping it together. But her arrival threatens Stanley’s entire way of life. As the temperature soars and passions intensify, a burning desire threatens to tear their world apart.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Danny Baker, Good Time Charlie’s Back, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 4

After going out on tour last time, Danny Baker vowed that he wouldn’t go out on the road again telling stories of his life. So here he is, going out on tour again, and this return to Milton Keynes Theatre will cover various events from the broadcaster’s life.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes


