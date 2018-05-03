10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade

1 COMEDY

Danny Baker, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 4

Broadcaster Danny Baker will be telling more stories about his life in his latest stand up show which has seen him go out on tour once again by popular demand.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 MUSIC

Performers and Pints, The Rising Sun, Potton, May 5

First up is Leon Bratt who is a singer songwriter from Bedford. He has been playing the guitar for 18 years now, he also plays the drums, the bass guitar, piano and the harmonica, but playing the acoustic guitar and singing is his passion. He aspires to Newton Faulkner, Jack Johnson, Damien Rice and Bob Marley. He will be performing a mixture of original songs and cover songs. Second up is The Cardinal Kings who are a four piece indie/rock/pop band from Biggleswade who fuse incredible songwriting with super catchy guitar hooks and spellbounding vocals.

www.facebook.com/performerspints

3 MUSIC

Bad Monkey Driver, Red Lion, Biggleswade, May 5

Formed in 2012, based in Royston/Haverhill, Bad Monkey Driver deliver quality rock covers from the 70s to date. With a varied set, from likes of Thin Lizzy to Duran Duran there is usually something for everyone.

www.lemonrock.com/badmonkeydriver

4 MUSIC

The x-certs, The Bell, Sandy, May 5

The x-certs are a well-established four-piece, Hitchin and Hertford based, covers band. They pro vide a warm and balanced sound and a varied set covering new wave, art-rock, power-pop, classic rock, and ska from the 60s-80s.

www.facebook.com/xcerts

5 MUSIC

ABBA Mania, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 5

ABBA Mania brings ABBA fans old and new a night not to be missed. Dig out those platforms, dust down those flares, join in and enjoy all of your favourites including: Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

6 MUSIC

The Victims, Potton and District Club, May 6

The local rock band will perform at the club from 9pm to midnight. Entrance to the event is £3.

www.pottonclub.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Johnny Cash Roadshow. Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage and Milton Keynes Theatre, May 6 and 10

There will be two dates for for this tribute act to one of the most legendary singers of all time. The show takes the audience from the 1950’s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between. All the greatest hits are included, Ring of Fire, Walk the Line as well as the Johnny and June duets Jackson and Help Me Make It Through The Night.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes and www.gordon-craig.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Monday night jazz section, White Horse, Bedford, May 7

Highly regarded pianist Rick Simpson can often be heard across London as a sideman as well as leading his own groups such as his Klammer project. Heplays a wide variety of music, and leads his own group playing original jazz music. He is a regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s, the 606 Jazz Club.

9 THEATRE

Neighbourhood Watch, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, May 9-12

The Ayckbourn play tells the cautionary tale of brother and sister, Martin and Hilda, devout Christians who move into a suburban house on the Bluebell Hill Development. When they meet their neighbours, they are soon warned about the nearby Mount Joy estate, where ‘incest, violence and drugs are rife’. Soon they’ve built a fortified fence round their home and started a neighbourhood watch scheme – with catastrophic consequences.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Ian Stirling, Bedford Corn Exchange, May 10

The BAFTA award winning comedian enjoyed widespread critical acclaim last summer for writing and voicing witty one-liners on ITV2’s hit series Love Island.

Tickets for the show cost £20.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

