10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Biggleswade area this week

1 MUSIC

Ashwell Music Festival, St Mary’s Church, Ashwell, May 11-12 and 17.

The Widdershins Puppet Theatre perform Billy Goats Gruff and Other Fury Tails tonight (Friday), the motown tribute act Mission Blue on the Saturday and a Young musicians concert on Thursday.

www.ashwellmusicfestival.org

2 MUSIC.

Unicorn Ceilidhs, St Mary’s Hall, Baldock, May 11

The Tonic and caller Gordon Potts. will be at this event The Tonic is Julie Atkin (piano & vocals), Ollie Woods (percussion and vocals), Gavin Atkin (fiddle, duet concertina, melodeon and vocals) and Malcolm Woods (melodeon and vocals). Separately, they have been involved as singers and musicians in social and folk dance, music and song for many years. Together, they produce simple, direct dance music in the traditional style. Gordon has played and called with many of the top UK bands, and is known for his huge repertoire of excellent dances.

www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk

3 THEATRE

Neighbourhood Watch, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, May 11-12

The Ayckbourn play tells the cautionary tale of brother and sister, Martin and Hilda, devout Christians who move into a suburban house on the Bluebell Hill Development. When they meet their neighbours, they are soon warned about the nearby Mount Joy estate, where ‘incest, violence and drugs are rife’. Soon they’ve built a fortified fence round their home and started a neighbourhood watch scheme – with catastrophic consequences.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The War of the Worlds, The Place, Bedford, May 11-12

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade the stage in this funny yet faithful new adaptation of the HG Wells classic. The troupe will use musical instruments, puppetry and, erm, enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy-tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale to life on the stage.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

5 MUSIC

Orpheus Choir of North Herts, All Saints, Clifton, May 12

ighly-regarded chamber choir based in Hitchin, are bringing a French flavour to their programme which includes Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine and Après un Rêve, as well as an Irish blessing, Mendelssohn’s Verleih uns Frieden and Psalm 43, and a four-part setting by John Rutter of César Franck’s Panis Angelicus.

01462 646371

6 FAMILY

Three Billy Goats Gruff and other Furry Tails, RSPB The Lodge, Sandy, May 12

The perplexing question of fairytales - what really happened between the wolf and his three porky friends? Why was Goldilocks wandering in the woods? How did the goats overcome a mighty troll - are explored and explained by the wonderful Theatre of Widdershins with the help of fun, laughter, some gorgeous puppets and a soundtrack that will stick in your head long after you’ve left the theatre.

rspb3billygoats.eventbrite.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Zipwire and Cut and Run, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, May 12-13

The four piece rock band Zipwire will be first on the weekend’s entertainment. They will be followed by Cut and Run performing blues and rock on the Sunday.

01767 313963

8 MUSIC

Huggy Flares, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, May 12

One of the area’s funkiest and fun soul and disco bands, performing classics from the legends of the 60s soul era, plus 70s funk & disco favourites.

www.huggyflares.com

9 FAMILY

Ashwell at Home, Ashwell, May 13

An event for all the family with open gardens, free children’s workshops, live music and a wide range of street and indoor entertainment, cow milking, funfair, lunches and teas and much more.

www.ashwellathome.org.uk

10 THEATRE

Summer Holiday, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 15-19

This Summer Holiday adventure, which is full of fun, laughter, hit songs, and of course romance, as along the way they meet and travel around Europe with a girl band and a young American pop star who is running away from home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

