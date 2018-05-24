10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

The Iconics, Biggleswade Social Club, May 25

The five piece covers band is a mix of ska and mod who will perform the best of 60s mod from the Kinks, the Spencer Davis Group, The Who, the Small Faces, etc, and the infectious ska beat from both the Jamaican ska and 2-Tone eras. Entrance is £5.

01767 312409

2 COMEDY

Late & Live: Castle Comedy, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 25

The comedy club, which has regular dates in Biggleswade, will be bringing three of the country’s finest comedians to Milton Keynes Theatre. Headlining is Bob Mills best known for the cult classic 90’s TV show In Bed with Me Dinner and his presenting of Win, Lose or Draw on ITV and musical comedian Andy Steadman will host the show.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 OUTDOORS

Greensand Country Festival, Greensand Ridge, May 26-June 3

Taking place across the landscape, the festival will include a number of exciting events, activities, talks, exhibitions and competitions, including guided walks, have-a-go wilderness crafts, family wildlife activities, open air theatre performances and 4x4 adventure challenges.

www.greensandcountry.com

4 MUSIC

Cut & Run, The Bell Sandy, May 26

The four piece band will play a mix of classic and contemporary blues Chicago style and one or two from the good ol’ UK at this free gig which starts at 9pm.

www.thebellsandy.com

5 FAMILY

Wild Things at Half Term, The Lodge, Sandy, May 26-June 3

Half term trail and self-led activities are available every day during the holidays. These include den building, journey sticks, wildlife challenge sheets and dragonfly making.No booking is required

01767 693333

6 THEATRE

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 28-June 2

Elle Woods loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books and heads to Harvard Law School.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

7 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Cambridge Arts Theatre, May 28-June 2

The multi award-winning West End smash hit comedy returns for yet another hilarious week, back by phenomenal demand after two sell-out runs in 2017. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue. It is show which has also been transferred to Broadway.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Canterville Ghost, The Place Theatre, Bedford, May 30

Be prepared for chills and chuckles with this original stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic tale! Spooky goings-on and eerie incidents are terrifying the new inhabitants of Canterville Chase. Will the ghost of Sir Simon drive them away, or can the mischievous spirit finally be laid to rest?

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

9 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Teletubbies Live,Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, May 30-31

The Teletubbies’ first ever theatre show created especially for little ones is here. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Into the Woods, St Christopher School Theatre, Hertfordshire, May 30-June 2

It is the final stages of rehearsals for the Letchworth Arcadians who perform this Stephen Sondheim musical beginning next week. Tickets for the show cost between £15 and £17.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians or 07511 519387

