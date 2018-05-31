10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Biggleswade area this week.

1 MUSIC

The Hotpoints, Rickshaw and Meatball George, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, June 1-3

There is three days of music at the pub over the weekebd. The Hotpoints will play rhythm and blues covers on Friday. Four piece outfit Rickshaw will play rock and pop covers on Saturday with electric folk rock from Meatball George on Sunday.

01767 313963

2 FAMILY

Wild Things at Half Term, The Lodge, Sandy, June 1-3

Half term trail and self-led activities are available every day during the holidays. These include den building, journey sticks, wildlife challenge sheets and dragonfly making. No booking is required

3THEATRE

Into the Woods, St Christopher School Theatre, Hertfordshire, May 30-June 2

Performances of this Stephen Sondheim musical continue this week by the members of the Letchworth Arcadians. Tickets for the show cost between £15 and £17.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians or 07511 519387

4 OUTDOORS

Greensand Country Festival, Greensand Ridge, May 26-June 3

Taking place across the landscape, the festival will include a number of exciting events, activities, talks, exhibitions and competitions, including guided walks, have-a-go wilderness crafts, family wildlife activities, open air theatre performances and 4x4 adventure challenges.

www.greensandcountry.com

5 MOVIE

Outdoor cinema weekend, Hitchin Priory, June 2-3

There will be four movies shown in the open air over the weekend. Saturday afternoon sees the animated film Coco shown while in the evening it will be the cult vampire flick The Lost Boys. My Little Pony the Movie will be shown on Sunday afternoon and followed by The Devil Wears Prada in the evening. Refreshments will be avaiable.

www.sundowncinema.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Conservatoire Folk Ensemble, Sutton Village Hall, June 2

The group made up of 50 or so members and their appearance will be followed by the release of their new single, Sleepy Maggie, and a series of high profile festival appearances, including the sold out Kendal Calling (with The Libertines and Run DMC).

www.suttonvillagehall.org.uk

7 MUSIC

Not Tonight Josephine, The Gardeners Arms, Biggleswade, June 2

This five piece band will perform in the town with more years experience than they care to say. Covering all types and musical styles from the swinging sixties right up to modern chart toppers. From pop to rock, soul to reggae, country to ballads. They will cover the likes of Procul Harum, Queen, Human League, Soft Cell.

01767 315126

8 MUSIC

Almost Abba, The Bell Sandy, June 2

Covering all Abba songs and also play 70’s, 80’s disco,

Fronted by two glam female vocalists and backed by two clever, eccentric very sparkly shirted men, a packed dancefloor and a fun evening for everyone with three costume changes, loads of fun, glam, wigs and sparkles guaranteed. The band are based in Potton.

www.almostabba.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Matilda the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, June 5-30

The award winning musical produced by the RSC comes out on tour for the first time and visits Milton Keynes. The show features original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical and is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The show is the winner of over 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or box office 0844 871 7652

10 MUSIC

And Finally Phil Collins, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, June 7

aThe show is an action packed two hours of the best-known songs from Grammy award winner, Phil Collins. All the classics are included - In the Air Tonight, Sussudio, Another Day in Paradise, Against All Odds, as well as a selection from his Genesis archive. Tickets for this award winning tribute act cost from £20.50.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

