10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 THEATRE

Matilda the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until June 30

The award winning musical produced by the RSC comes out on tour for the first time and visits Milton Keynes. The show features original songs by Tim Minchin, and is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or box office 0844 871 7652

2 COMEDY

Chris Ramsay, Bedford Corn Exchange, June 8

Critically acclaimed and award winning Stand Up comedian, host of his own TV entertainment show and Stand Up show on Comedy Central, Celebrity Juice regular and the only person to ever put Katie Hopkins in her place returns to Bedford with his new show.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Performers and Pints, The Rising Sun, Potton, June 9

Sophie Kitchener, Kelvin Davies and Viana Bay will be among the up and coming muscians performing in the latest of the semi regular Performers and Pints evenings at the venue. Entrance is free but donations will go towards the artists.

www.facebook.com/performerspints

4 FAMILY

Trains at Trinity Biggleswade, Trinity Methodist Church, Biggleswade, June 9

The bi-annual model train and toy event with model railway layouts and displays from small scale to ‘g (Garden) scale, vintage toys including clockwork, demonstrations, trade stands, refreshments. It runs from 10.30am to 4pm.

5 MUSIC

Zipwire, The Bell, Sandy, June 9

The four piece rock band will be performing at the venue covering a wide variety of rock favourites as well as rocky versions of songs.

www.facebook.com/zipwireband/

6 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Owl and the Pussycat, The Place, Bedford, June 9

Join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story inspired by the nonsense world of Edward Lear. The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits. Will this meloobious family return together, will they always be a three?

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

7 MUSIC

Gasoline Abbey/Lars Pluto, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, June 9-10

The three piece covers band Gasoline Abbey will play favourite rock, soul and funk classics from the 1960s through to the present day. They perform on Saturday while Lars Pluto presents country and rockabilly acoustic covers.

01767 313963

8 TALK

Dan Snow, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, June 12

The well-known historian and TV presenter recount anecdotes of memorable experiences from his very successful career as an historian and broadcaster. It includes historical facts and stories relating to Stevenage and will be aided by the use of digital screens. The show will conclude with a 20mins Q&A.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Great Expectations, Cambridge Arts Theatre, June 12-16

Following a terrifying encounter with an escaped convict, young Pip is given an unexpected chance to better himself by visiting the reclusive and mysterious Miss Havisham. In the decaying grandeur of her house, Pip falls in love with Estella and helped by an anonymous benefactor, he moves to the bustling city to pursue his dream of winning Estella’s heart and of becoming part of the educated elite.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 TALK

An Evening with Pete Waterman, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, June 14

Waterman is set to reveal never before heard stories behind some of the greatest songs and artists of the 80’s and 90’s. You’ll hear anecdotes about the likes of Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer Jason Donovan, Bananarama, Steps and many more.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

