10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

Comfort Eagle/Whisky Twist and Dallenger, Red Lion, Biggleswade, June 15-17

First up is the three piece covers band Comfort Eagle who play hits from the 60s to the present day with a fondness for 90s and 00s guitar msuic. Whisky Twist play classic and modern rock and blues covers. They play on Saturday while Dallenger will bring chilled, sweet acoustic covers to the venue on Sunday.

01767 313963

2THEATRE

Death of a Salesman, The Place, Bedford, June 14-16

It tells the story of Willy Loman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. We look back at his life through a series of soul-searching revelations of his relationships with his wife, his sons and his business associates. It is presented by the Bedford Theatre Company.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

3 ART

Systems of Philosophy, Wrest Park, June 15-July 22

The exhibition has been created by artist Sally Annett. It features engravings and works on paper as well as giant hand bound codices, large external photographic panels, poetry and origami.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/

4 THEATRE

Matilda, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

The West End smash hit musical Matilda can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre. It follows the same story of the book of the same name about a headstrong girl determined to make life better for herself. The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 MUSIC

Twango and Crash, The Rose, Biggleswade, June 16

They are an acoustic vocal duo with a large repertoire of songs covering all genres. The free gig runs from 9pm to 11pm.

6 MUSIC

Last Resort/Treble Clef Swing Band, The Bell Sandy, June 16-17

The Last Resort will be performing on Saturdat night. A five piece band playing a fusion of soul, R&B and classics with re-arrangements from great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Sam & Dave, James Morrison, Joe Cocker, Otis Reddin. The four piece Treble Clef Swing Band play on the Sunday. A quartet of well-respected and experienced musicians playing Jazz classics, Latin sounds and some surprises.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 FAMILY

June Evening Airshow, The Shuttleworth Collection, Old Warden Aerodrome, Biggleswade, June 16

This is one of the best chances to see the Edwardian aircraft if the weather is calm and favourable enough for these incredible aircraft to take to the skies. This unique collection of aircraft from the early and pioneering years of aviation are quite unlike any found anywhere else in the UK and really have to be seen flying.

www.shuttleworth.org/events/june-evening-airshow/

8 ART

Stotfold Art Group Festival Summer Exhibition, Roecraft Centre, June 17

Members will be xhibiting and selling their artwork with a wide range if different artistic styles on show.



9 THEATRE

Mischief Movie Night, Cambridge Arts Theatre, June 19-23

You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief Theatre’s improvisers bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards and a tailor-made live score. Starring the original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong on stage and BBC TV Christmas Specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night, performed by them and directed by you, is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster!

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Magic of Motown, Bedford Corn Exchange, June 21

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated by the live musicians.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

