10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 THEATRE

Love From A Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, until July 7

A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 MUSIC

Henlow Tribute Festival, Henlow Bridge Lakes, July 6-7

Henlow Bridge Lakes 3rd Annual Tribute Festival. This year featuring Coldplace, The American Divas, Ultimate Elton John, KT Perry, Oasish, REM UK, Becky Phillips, CORRUPTION, Acoustic Al, Swan Vesta Social Club and Somethin’ Else.

www.henlowbridgelakes.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Zipwire, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, July 6

Zipwire was formed late in 2016, when four Hertfordshire musicians needed to scratch their performing itches and put together a collection of rock songs and rocky versions for fun and public consumption.

01767 449986

4 MUSIC

Abba Forever, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, July 6

The unique Abba sound is replicated with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar. Two outstanding Abba girls complete the line-up, adding the essential glitz and glamour.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

5 EXHIBITION

100 Years of Memories Steeple Morden, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, until July 18

The people of Steeple Morden have been rummaging through attics and trunks to find memorabilia

depicting the life , times and social history of the village from World War I to the present day. Learn the history of many buildings - from pubs to dwellings shops to houses

6 MUSIC

Bands on the Pub Run, Biggleswade, July 8

100 Ft Drop, Lewis Vince, Jack Alexander, Daisy, Nick Moyster, Sam Neighbour, Ross Godbold, and Danny Young will be performing at The Golden Pheasant, The New Inn, The Rose, and The White Hart in Biggleswade. The one day festival will be raising funds for Iver Valley School in Biggleswade.

7 THEATRE

The Adventures of Dr Doolittle, RSPB Lodge, July 8

Dr. John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh starts out as a human doctor. But once he is taught by his wise old parrot Polynesia how to talk to animals he becomes the most celebrated veterinary doctor in England. Word of his skills spreads and animals across the world send messages asking for his help. So he buys a leaky old ship and, together with his trusty pet-crew of Jip the dog, Chee-Chee the monkey, Dab-Dab the Duck and permanently hungry Gub-Gub the pig, sets forth on a mission to heal illness, right wrongs and gain a greater understanding of the animal kingdom.

illyria.cloudvenue.co.uk/home

8 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 9-14

The world premiere of a new musical that will simply sweep you off your feet! Based on true events, An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical follows the film and is packed with 80s hits.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain, Cambridge Arts Theatre, July 9-14

Sherlock Holmes lives in retirement on the South Coast. So when Mary Watson, wife of his former associate Dr John Watson, tracks him down, telling him she has seen her long-dead son James through the window of 221B Baker Street, Holmes is determined to solve the mystery and confront his own demons at the same time.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Jason Manford, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, July 11

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up working class then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class - causing much confusion. This is a rescheduled date originally due to be performed in March.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk