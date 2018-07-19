10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

The Rockabies/Blame Wayne/Ross Godbald, Red Lion, Biggleswade, July 20-22

The four piece versatile rock/pop covers The Rockabies will kick off the weekend’s entertainment at the pub. Welwyn Garden City band Blame Wayne will perform fun and energetic rock on Saturday night. The weekend will be finished off with some chilled yet adult songs from Ross Godblad.

01767 449986

2 FAMILY

Dinosaur World, Milton Keynes Theatre, Unti July 21

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Join explorers to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing dinosaurs including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3THEATRE

Flashdance, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until July 21

The story of Alex, a welder by day and “flashdancer” by night, who dreams of going to the Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When romance complicates matters, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 FESTIVAL

IF Festival, Milton Keynes, July 20-28

Giant insects stalking the city streets, an immersive night-time adventure in the woods, a Circus Hub in the shopping centre and a new composition for multiple bicycle bells are just some of the entertainment on offer during IF, the Milton Keynes International Festival.IF is set to transform the physical spaces of MK, with 10 days of new outdoor theatre, large and small-scale performance, circus, stand-up comedy, live music, family activities and free events.

www.ifmiltonkeynes.org

5 MUSIC

Biggleswade Music Festival, Eagle Farm Road park, July 21

Music will be presented on two stages and we also have a dance tent. The music varies from soft rock, folk, reggae, ska, acoustic acts and Ibiza style dance. It is a family event, so all ages are welcome and there will be fun for everyone! We also have on board The Biggleswade W.I & the Historical Society who will providing a display in one of the beer tents. All the bands are booked & we have some amazing acts lined up to suit all tastes, with CC Smugglers as the headliners..

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/biggleswade-music-festival-tickets-45942685810

6 MUSIC

Northern Soul/James Grey, The Bell, Sandy, July 21-22

Northern soul and motown can be heard on Saturday night while entertainment on the Sunday comes from local musician James Grey.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 MUSIC

Six Go Mad, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, July 21

The six piece covers band will be playing a thrilling mix of memorable material from the heyday of the 1980s right up to present day. They have been described as the ultimate party pop group.

www.sixgomadband.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Griff Rhys Jones, The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, July 21

Join the star of Not the Nine O’Clock News, Smith & Jones and Three Men In a Boat for a hilarious evening of comedy - observations, anecdotes, reminiscences and outright lies - from forty years of travelling down rivers and up mountains, into Africa, out of India, and across the arid wastes of the BBC.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 MUSIC

The Drifters, Bedford Corn Exchange, July 21

The Drifters are back on the road in the UK performing their classic hits from the last six decades. The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll of fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 25-August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

