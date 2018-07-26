10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 MUSIC

The Soul Man, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, July 27

The Soul Man (aka Peter Symphorien) performs soul classics from artists such as Barry White, Luther Vandross, George Benson, The Temptations, The Drifters and many more. He will be out of rich, strong, soulful voice, together with his warm and infectious personality.

www.soul-man.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Stone Cold Stumble/Machines/Lars Pluto, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, July 27-29

Stone Cold Stumble are a Cambridge-based four-piece who play a blend of original and traditional blues and roots music. They will begin the entertainment on Friday. The three piece rock covers band Machines will play on the Saturday night. Expect to hear songs by the likes of Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Metallica, U2 and The Who. Lars Pluto will play country rock on the Sunday.

3 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

The Floyd Effect - “The Pink Floyd Tribute Show, Bedford Corn Exchange, July 27

The Floyd Effect is renowned for the remarkable accuracy with which it performs the music of Pink Floyd. Every note that you hear is played and sung by the band, making each concert a genuine ‘live’ experience; powerful, immersive and emotional. And, of course, the music is supported by a dramatic light show that incorporates the iconic circular screen, two sets of projections, smoke and lasers.

www.bedfordcornexchange.com

5 COMEDY

Castle Comedy, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 27

Marcel Lucont and James Dowdeswell will appear in the Marlborough Gate Bistro as the Bedfordshire comedy club heads to the neighbouring county. There is also a chance to add a meal on to the comedy tickets.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

6 MUSIC

Andre Rieu, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, July 28-29

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in André’s Dutch hometown, the spectacular Maastricht concert features the maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests. This concert is being screened.

www.quarrytheatre.org.uk

7 THEATRE

The Theatre of Widdershins, The Lodge, Sandy, July 29

The theatre of Widdershins will be here telling their stories from all over the world - folk tales, fairy tales and myths - told with the gusto of a live theatrical show

Hear about the King with stinky feet from India or Granny Dumpling from Japan. The stories will feature hungry imps, magical objects, tasty stones and trapped djinnis.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/the-lodge

8 FAMILY

Meet the Toymakers, Wrest Park, July 30 to August 3

Take part in some good old fashioned fun. Play with Victorian toys and meet the toymakers that made them.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events

9 THEATRE

Aladdin themed drama camp, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, July 30

Join our drama academy team at our week-long drama camps. It is designed for 6 - 12 year olds and explores drama, music, singing, dance, and visual art activities to bring musical stories to life. During each of the workshops they will devise and write a script that will be performed for parents, friends and families at the end of the week.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Little Women, Wrest Park, July 31

Four sisters - Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - tell the story of their life during the Civil War in America. It is a story full of romance, love, passion, friendship; a story where hope will always outdo heartache and hardship if you just have the courage to follow your dreams. The show is presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

www.chapterhouse.org