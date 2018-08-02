10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 FAMILY

Meet the Toymakers, Wrest Park, Until August 3

Take part in some good old fashioned fun. Play with Victorian toys and meet the toymakers who made them.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events

2 MUSIC

Bedford Park Concerts, August 3-5

Three days of live music will be coming to Bedfordshire in a series of live performances. The likes of Billy Ocean and Jess Glynne will headline the concerts with support from Basement Jaxx.The final concert will see English soprano Lesley Garrett perform at the Proms in Bedford Park.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, and is an all-dancing, must-see musical comedy. This will be the final chance to see this musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

Heroes Journey/Volker Patent, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, August 4-5

Heroes Journey are a six piece who perform classic rock covers. They play an eclectic mix of rock anthems and chart rock hits, from an A TO Z of bands from AC/DC to ZZ TOP. Volker Patent presents an afternoon of acoustic covers on the Sunday. He returns to the Biggleswade pub by popular demand.

01767 449986

5MUSIC

Suburbia, The Rose, Biggleswade, August 4

There will be more than two hours of top tunes from the masters of mod and pioneers of punk from the likes of The Who, The Kinks, The Jam, Stiff Little Fingers, The Clash, The Stranglers, The Undertones, The Small Faces, The Specials and more

6 MUSIC

Corruption, The Bell, Sandy, August 4

The six-piece band covering music from all genres and all eras. The band perform covers from B52s, Ting Tings, The Who, Blur, ZZ Top, Jam, 10cc, Steely Dan, and pop classics from bands like The Cure, OMD, REM, Michael Jackson, Abba, Chic, and many more.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 FAMILY

The Shuttleworth Family Airshow, The Shuttleworth Collection, Old Warden Aerodrome, Biggleswade, August 5

The event is packed fun of activities to keep everyone entertained, from grandparents to grandtots, The air display includes many visiting aircraft who will deliver thrilling aerobatics. The pilot chat is about the Chipmunk, the first taste of flying for many former members of the ATC.

www.shuttleworth.org/events/familyairshow/

8 THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows themed drama camp, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, August 6

Join the drama academy team at the week-long drama camp. Designed for six - 12-year-olds, it explores drama, music, singing, dance, and visual art activities to bring musical stories to life. During each of the workshops children will devise and write a script that will be performed for parents, friends and families at the end of the week.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Bedford Corn Exchange, August 9

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show and UK tour. The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex. They have also sold out many tours.An action packed two hour show from start to finish, these boys aim to have you literally begging for more.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Stage Experience, Little Shop of Horrors, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 9-11

A cast of local performers aged 10 to 25 will get their time to shine on the stunning Milton Keynes Theatre stage supported by a dedicated team ensuring the production is of the highest standard. With a live professional orchestra, fabulous costumes and makeup.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes/

